Local View: Power in raising voices

For most of my life, I have not revealed personal information that could be considered even slightly uncomfortable for others to hear. I thought keeping those parts of my life private was necessary for success. Over time, I slowly came to recognize that those experiences were primary drivers of my success; without them, I would not be the person I am today.

That is why I feel compelled to share my story – specifically my abortion experience – as we face the possibility of a future that denies Nebraskans the ability to control their own lives and bodies.

To the person facing an unexpected pregnancy, I am you. To the person accessing abortion care without the support of their partner or family, I am you. To the person navigating the judicial bypass process as a minor, I am you. To the person raising children while keeping their abortion experience a secret, I am you. To the person with a personal abortion experience who has been exposed to anti-choice rhetoric in nearly every aspect of their life, I am you.

As I wrestled with my hesitations on writing this, I drew inspiration from the brave Nebraskans who have already shared their stories. When the Nebraska Legislature considered a total ban earlier this year, senators heard from mothers who credit abortion care with allowing them to become parents at the right time in their lives; a high school student who survived sexual assault as a child; and a woman who needed abortion care because of a rare fetal diagnosis. And those were just some of the stories.

My own story includes exposure to the ramifications of addiction, incarceration, domestic violence, suicide and poverty. I am the daughter of a parent who experienced substance addiction and incarceration and died by overdose. I am the sister of a sibling who died by suicide. I am a survivor of domestic violence and stalking. I am a person who had an abortion. I am also a mother, a wife, a friend, an artist, a lawyer and an advocate.

I want to be clear that trauma does not make someone’s need for care more valid than anyone else’s. We cannot know someone else’s circumstances and that is why a pregnant person should be the only one who has the power to decide whether they need an abortion. The truth is that while not many people talk about it, everyone knows, respects and cares about someone who has had an abortion. More than one in four women will access abortion care in their lifetime and nearly all people who have had abortions would not change their decision.

I was able to make the right decision for me. And I am who I am today as a direct result of supportive people who will likely never know their full impact.

Thank you to my compassionate friend who supported my decision and stayed with me throughout the entire process. Thank you to the fierce pro bono attorney who guided me through the process of having to ask a judge for permission to access the care I needed. Thank you to the health care providers at Planned Parenthood for allowing me opportunities in life that I am thankful for every day.

My access to abortion care amplified my desire to advocate for others. It is part of the trajectory that took me from a survival job to law school to a leadership role at the American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska, the state affiliate of one of the nation’s most storied civil rights organizations.

To the person who is thriving because of their ability to access abortion care, I am you. And in this pivotal moment when some Nebraska lawmakers have announced their plans to try to completely destroy access to abortion in Nebraska, if you can share your story and help advocate for reproductive freedom, I hope you will.

This work will take all of us and there is power in our voices.

Mindy Rush Chipman is legal director at the ACLU of Nebraska.

