In 2019, the number of babies born in the U.S. hit the lowest point in more than three decades. According to a new federal report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this new level continued a five-year downward trend.

American women are now projected to have about 1.71 children over their lifetimes – down 1% from 2018 and below the rate of 2.1 needed to exactly replace a generation.

The fertility rate has generally been below replacement since 1971 and has been consistently below replacement since 2007. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, “The U.S. population grew by 1,552,022 since 2018 -- an increase of one-half of one percent. That rate of growth is slower than during the Great Depression of the 1930s, a period which had until the past decade marked the smallest expansion of the U.S. population since the overall number of inhabitants briefly dropped in 1918.”

From 2017 to the present, legal immigration has been cut in half by the Trump administration. By 2021, Donald Trump will have reduced legal immigration by 49% since becoming president.