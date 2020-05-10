Local View: Pomp and unforeseen circumstances

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yesterday we awarded nearly 3,500 undergraduate, graduate, professional and doctoral degrees during our graduation celebration, which was broadcast by NET and streamed worldwide. This was the second-highest degrees awarded during a single commencement in our history.

It was just one more way that this semester has been exceptional.

Truly, “exceptional” only begins to describe it. When the semester began Jan. 13, none of us could have imagined what would transpire in the following weeks as our state, nation and world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all Nebraskans, we had to roll up our sleeves and find a way to do what needed to be done in new ways.

In just two weeks in March, UNL was able to transition quickly into an online learning environment. We accomplished this feat more smoothly and efficiently than many other universities in the country, and we have had great success stories of how creative our faculty and our staff have been to make that curricular pivot happen. By no means has it been perfect, but in so many ways, it has been largely seamless.