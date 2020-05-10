Local View: Pomp and unforeseen circumstances
Local View: Pomp and unforeseen circumstances

Yesterday we awarded nearly 3,500 undergraduate, graduate, professional and doctoral degrees during our graduation celebration, which was broadcast by NET and streamed worldwide. This was the second-highest degrees awarded during a single commencement in our history.

It was just one more way that this semester has been exceptional.

Truly, “exceptional” only begins to describe it. When the semester began Jan. 13, none of us could have imagined what would transpire in the following weeks as our state, nation and world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all Nebraskans, we had to roll up our sleeves and find a way to do what needed to be done in new ways.

In just two weeks in March, UNL was able to transition quickly into an online learning environment. We accomplished this feat more smoothly and efficiently than many other universities in the country, and we have had great success stories of how creative our faculty and our staff have been to make that curricular pivot happen. By no means has it been perfect, but in so many ways, it has been largely seamless.

We also pivoted in our interaction with prospective new students. In collaboration with partners across the university, our Office of Admissions hosted UNL’s first-ever online Admitted Student Day on April 5. Originally planned as an on-campus experience, the entire experience transitioned online in a matter of weeks. With 989 student participants, we nearly doubled our original in-person attendance goal of 500.

Huskers have also been hard at work addressing the most pressing needs of Nebraskans. Nebraska Innovation Studio leaders and members have produced more than 20,000 face shields for Nebraska hospitals.

Our Food Processing Center partnered with the Nebraska ethanol industry to produce almost 50,000 gallons of hand sanitizer for use by hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ offices and is now helping to supply the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food inspectors.

Staff at Nebraska Innovation Studio helped to coordinate an army of community workers and volunteers to make gowns for first responders and fabric masks for essential workers at UNL and across the state.

While our semester has ended, the everyday work of Nebraska’s flagship, land-grant university continues. We are creatively finding new ways to meet our engagement mission. Our world-leading research goes on, and our faculty’s reputation proceeds to rise.

We learned last week that anthropology professor Ray Hames has become our fourth UNL faculty member to be elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

Enrollment in summer courses – all to be conducted online – is nearly 20% higher than in 2019. Looking toward fall, we are building flexibility into our plans to return to in-person education. Where in-person teaching can be done safely, that will be done. Other courses may become a blend of remote and in-person learning. Traditional settings for classes may shift as we take the need for social distancing into account.

Even with all that is in front of us, I am pausing to reflect on what this weekend means for those who just yesterday earned a Nebraska degree. I know particularly well how significant that achievement is.

In 1950, my father-in-law, Wilbur Pauley, received his degree from the University of Nebraska. He was the first in his family, just like I was, to graduate with a college degree and to have that opportunity that was unleashed in life through it. My wife and I both have degrees from UNL, as do all four of our children.

Earning a Nebraska degree is a life-changing opportunity. As Warren Buffett, one of nearly 40 alumni, university leaders and notable Nebraskans who shared well-wishes during the broadcast of our graduation celebration yesterday, put it, “What I learned at UNL 70 years ago has delivered huge dividends to me throughout my lifetime, and it will do the same for you as well.”

We are tremendously proud of how our May 2020 graduates have overcome unprecedented circumstances in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic. These graduates will always hold a special place in my heart for another reason: the undergraduate Class of 2020 entered as freshmen the first year I had the opportunity to serve as UNL’s chancellor. It will come as no surprise I echo another message Buffett shared with them: “I’m cheering for every UNL graduate.”

Ronnie Green

Ronnie Green

Ronnie D. Green is chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Concerned about COVID-19?

