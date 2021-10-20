Local View: Politics is bad medicine

They cultivate and strengthen the unvaccinated movement by the dog whistle of “freedom.” Politicians say COVID is no more dangerous than the flu for children, yet kids are four times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID.

Politicians have given the stage to people peddling horse dewormers based on a seriously flawed and withdrawn study. They also say that natural immunity is as good as the vaccine when a third of previously infected people do not develop antibodies at all and natural immunity fades faster than vaccinated immunity.

Politicians argue that masking hasn’t proved beneficial despite researchers finding that schools without a mask mandate were 3.5 times more likely to have school-associated COVID outbreaks. When confronted with these hard truths in the face of 700,000 dead, politicians then point fingers at Washington. It is difficult not to be flustered with this paradoxical messaging.

Science works, and informed data should be our guide when it comes to public health, not politics. When it comes to messaging, medical professionals adhere to rigorous standards before speaking on a topic with any level of confidence.