Local View: Politics is bad medicine

Physicians are not generally accustomed to wading in political waters. Often, we avoid engaging with the talking heads that may lie, distort or bend the truth for personal agendas.
Instead, we focus on health and sickness, the body’s fascinating ability to succumb and recover from known and unknown diseases, and the pursuit of knowledge that leads, well, to the truth.
In this pandemic, the vast majority of us are doing our level best to share three messages: wear masks, socially distance yourselves and get vaccinated. However, we are finding ourselves drowned out by half-truths and disinformation from our elected leaders.
Politicians, like empty barrels, can make the most noise. After 19 months and three surges, health care professionals need to grab the microphone and collectively drown out this noise coming from irresponsible leadership.
Public health depends on two things: the correct recommendations and the public’s acceptance of those recommendations. Politicians have made decisions directly against medical recommendations only to further confuse the public, sow distrust in science and compromise public health efforts.
It has been a disturbing spectacle to witness for those of us who have been in the crosshairs of this unrelenting crisis. We’ve seen first-hand the deadly toll this vacuum of leadership has cost our communities. Politicians say vaccines work, then fight any vaccine requirements and recruit unvaccinated nurses to the state of Nebraska to work with our elderly veterans.
They cultivate and strengthen the unvaccinated movement by the dog whistle of “freedom.” Politicians say COVID is no more dangerous than the flu for children, yet kids are four times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID.
Politicians have given the stage to people peddling horse dewormers based on a seriously flawed and withdrawn study. They also say that natural immunity is as good as the vaccine when a third of previously infected people do not develop antibodies at all and natural immunity fades faster than vaccinated immunity.
Politicians argue that masking hasn’t proved beneficial despite researchers finding that schools without a mask mandate were 3.5 times more likely to have school-associated COVID outbreaks. When confronted with these hard truths in the face of 700,000 dead, politicians then point fingers at Washington. It is difficult not to be flustered with this paradoxical messaging.
Science works, and informed data should be our guide when it comes to public health, not politics. When it comes to messaging, medical professionals adhere to rigorous standards before speaking on a topic with any level of confidence.
Each question begins with the scientific method, and conclusions are peer reviewed before reaching accepted clinical practice. Not so with our elected leaders. In the case of physicians who are spreading lies about vaccine efficacy, who push unproven herbs or medications to a vulnerable public, physician organizations have begun sanctioning these hucksters for peddling in the disinformation that politicians use as bait. We should hold the same standards for our elected officials.
When the dust settles, and we have the ability to understand what went wrong with our response to COVID, there will be difficult lessons learned. Blaming unvaccinated Nebraskans for the continuing pandemic gives a pass to the irresponsible leaders who disseminate disinformation, make unwise policy decisions and who need to be held accountable for the consequences.
In Nebraska and elsewhere, failed leadership has had significant costs with generational impact. A study estimating over 140,000 orphaned children in the U.S. as a result of the pandemic should give us pause.
Whether you support the vaccine mandate or not, the fact that this catastrophe has progressed to a mandate is a testament to the lack of a unified message informed by science from our leaders, and the relative whisper from our medical community of directly countering their lies.
Walking into the hospital each day, we are reminded that healthcare professionals are among the few trying to put themselves out of a job. If only politicians acted with the same altruism.
Dr. Jeremy Hosein is a physician in Lincoln. He was a health adviser in the White House, policy advisor to two Nebraska governors and served on the Board of Regents representing the University of Nebraska Medical Center.