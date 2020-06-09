Local View: Police stand ready to serve

At every step, we screen candidates for any bias or prejudice that might impugn their integrity, subvert our mission and values or undermine our service to any member of the community.

Accountability is not simply a buzzword but the guiding force of our department’s culture. Our policies extensively detail the procedures for reporting and investigating misconduct, including our employees’ duty to report. Accountability illuminates the soul of an organization, and while we are not perfect, we are committed to presenting our actions to the light of public observation.

Partnerships are critical to unifying communities and ending racial injustice. Just as modern society cannot exist without electricity, neither can modern law enforcement exist without community partnerships — they are the power source that drives everything.

The Lincoln Police Department has a long and proud history of working with neighborhood groups and community leaders. We pledge to redouble our efforts to strengthen our relationships with every community group, in particular, the African American community.

Integrity, accountability, and community partnerships are not simply about preventing and identifying police misconduct. More importantly, these ideals help instill an enduring spirit of service in every Lincoln police officer.