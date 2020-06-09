Local View: Police stand ready to serve

The murder of George Floyd by a police officer has shaken the public’s trust in law enforcement, fractured the relationship between the police and the African American community, and led to demands for change throughout the country. Our city has fully felt these reverberations in the form of demonstrations and calls to end racial injustice and police misconduct in every community.
The Lincoln Police Department is steadfastly committed to improving our relationship with our residents, especially those in the African American community.
We are resolute in holding officers accountable for misconduct. We are dedicated to fair and impartial policing, the cornerstone of our department.
Forging an honorable future for our profession first requires acknowledging the past, and we recognize how our profession has played a deplorable role in society’s historical mistreatment of people of color.
The gravity of this moment in our profession and nation’s history demands that police departments step forward and help unify communities.
Stepping forward requires improving an agency’s integrity, accountability, and community partnerships. The Lincoln Police Department conducts one of the most rigorous application processes in the nation. Applicants must pass written and physical tests, interviews, a comprehensive background investigation, a psychological exam, and a polygraph.
At every step, we screen candidates for any bias or prejudice that might impugn their integrity, subvert our mission and values or undermine our service to any member of the community.
Accountability is not simply a buzzword but the guiding force of our department’s culture. Our policies extensively detail the procedures for reporting and investigating misconduct, including our employees’ duty to report. Accountability illuminates the soul of an organization, and while we are not perfect, we are committed to presenting our actions to the light of public observation.
Partnerships are critical to unifying communities and ending racial injustice. Just as modern society cannot exist without electricity, neither can modern law enforcement exist without community partnerships — they are the power source that drives everything.
The Lincoln Police Department has a long and proud history of working with neighborhood groups and community leaders. We pledge to redouble our efforts to strengthen our relationships with every community group, in particular, the African American community.
Integrity, accountability, and community partnerships are not simply about preventing and identifying police misconduct. More importantly, these ideals help instill an enduring spirit of service in every Lincoln police officer.
We vow to protect and serve all Lincoln residents, especially from those individuals intent on bringing discord and disorder. Our city has suffered at the hands of a small contingent whose only goal is violence and destruction, not social justice, improved practices and uniting our community. Their crimes have shattered peaceful demonstrations, inflicted millions of dollars of damage, endangered the safety of law-abiding demonstrators, and injured over two dozen police officers.
Yet regardless of the danger or sacrifice, we will always stand on guard for you, Lincoln. We vow to uphold the dignity and value of every resident, and it is our honor and privilege to serve you.
Jeff Bliemeister is chief of the Lincoln Police Department.
