Local View: Police need real oversight

The core responsibilities of government are to maintain public order and to provide justice. The interrelationship of these responsibilities have been brought into sharp focus by the death of George Floyd at the hands of incompetent, and arguably homicidal, Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

The problem is that we cannot have true order without justice; and when there is a grotesque failure of justice, as in Mr. Floyd’s case, it can lead to serious problems for public order.

As the smoke (literally) clears, we must turn to the practical issue of what needs to be done to finally, and belatedly, reform policing in our country to prevent the kind of injustice that was committed in Minneapolis. Obviously, there are many areas of reform that need to be addressed -- training, hiring practices, leadership, “police culture,” emphasis on “community-based policing,” etc.

But perhaps the most important reform, something that is long overdue, would be to establish, in law, meaningful external oversight of our policing agencies. Having served as Nebraska’s ombudsman for nearly 40 years, I can attest that truly independent oversight of governmental agencies can be an effective tool in exposing those public employees who misbehave, and in helping to establish a better culture in those agencies when it comes to their interaction with the public.