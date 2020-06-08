Local View: Police need real oversight

The core responsibilities of government are to maintain public order and to provide justice. The interrelationship of these responsibilities have been brought into sharp focus by the death of George Floyd at the hands of incompetent, and arguably homicidal, Minneapolis police officers on May 25.
The problem is that we cannot have true order without justice; and when there is a grotesque failure of justice, as in Mr. Floyd’s case, it can lead to serious problems for public order.
As the smoke (literally) clears, we must turn to the practical issue of what needs to be done to finally, and belatedly, reform policing in our country to prevent the kind of injustice that was committed in Minneapolis. Obviously, there are many areas of reform that need to be addressed -- training, hiring practices, leadership, “police culture,” emphasis on “community-based policing,” etc.
But perhaps the most important reform, something that is long overdue, would be to establish, in law, meaningful external oversight of our policing agencies. Having served as Nebraska’s ombudsman for nearly 40 years, I can attest that truly independent oversight of governmental agencies can be an effective tool in exposing those public employees who misbehave, and in helping to establish a better culture in those agencies when it comes to their interaction with the public.
Unfortunately, most local police agencies are not subject to anything like the independent oversight necessary to investigate and respond to citizen complaints about police misconduct. As we have seen from the tragic case of Mr. Floyd, the lack of that independent oversight can have tragic consequences.
For the most part, local police agencies have stubbornly resisted attempts to establish meaningful independent police oversight. Take Omaha as an example.
In 2000, the city of Omaha established an independent police auditor to investigate citizen complaints against the Omaha police. But the OPD vigorously objected to independent oversight and demanded that the department itself should have exclusive authority to investigate complaints against Omaha police officers.
It was no surprise that in 2006 Omaha Mayor Mike Fahey fired the police auditor after the auditor released a report criticizing OPD’s handling of traffic stops. Since then the only avenue for following up on complaints against OPD officers has been through the department’s own Internal Affairs Unit. Obviously, that arrangement does not constitute anything like true “independent oversight” of the department and its officers.
The situation in Lincoln is better ... but only slightly. In addition to the LPD Internal Affairs Unit, Lincoln has a mayor-appointed Citizen Police Advisory Board to respond to citizen complaints against the Lincoln police. However, the board only meets quarterly and does not have its own independent agents to investigate citizen complaints against Lincoln police officers. This means that the board is compelled to rely on the information that LPD gives it, and the result, in practical terms, is oversight that is not as robust as it needs to be.
The announcement of a new task force to develop policy changes to improve policing in Lincoln is a good idea, but it is essential that the participants understand the importance of this oversight piece.
If we are truly committed to identifying any “bad actors” in our police agencies, those prone to abusing their authority, then we need to have specialized independent oversight of those agencies.
Ideally, this means having an oversight entity that is totally independent of the police agency itself and as insulated as possible from political interference.
It is also essential that this oversight entity be adequately staffed and have the genuine investigative powers needed to get at the truth when investigating citizen complaints against the police.
Back in the 1990s Minnesota had an independent crime victims ombudsman whose responsibilities included investigating complaints against Minnesota law enforcement agencies. But the Minneapolis Police Department was “uncomfortable” with any arrangement where they would be subject to truly independent oversight.
Predictably, in 2002 the Minnesota crime victims ombudsman was eliminated, and the responsibility for handling citizen complaints against the police was transferred to the state’s Commissioner for Public Safety, a political appointee who would, it was assumed, be inclined to be more “sympathetic” to the police in oversight efforts.
As for Derek Chauvin, the first Minneapolis police officer charged in Mr. Floyd’s death, he reportedly had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis PD's Internal Affairs office, but records of those cases seem simply to have disappeared into the back of a Police Department filing cabinet until after Mr. Floyd’s death. I guess we can see how well that worked out for George Floyd and the people of Minnesota.
Marshall Lux was Nebraska State ombudsman from 1981 to 2018.
