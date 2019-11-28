Local View: Planting hope for the future

The beauty of these actions is they not only help curb climate change, but they save money as well, and they do not significantly alter our lifestyle. There are environmental, social and economic benefits — a win, win, win.

With costs dropping every day, renewable energy is quickly becoming the best choice for the environment and the economy. However, the United States is lagging far behind other countries determined to capitalize on this low-carbon economy. We are losing ground to a rapidly growing new clean energy market while trying to give life support to a dying fossil fuels market — an economic opportunity lost.

Grandparents, we can do something to leave a better legacy for our grandchildren! Each of us can do something to curb the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

We need to invest in clean energy. Tell the Lincoln Electric System to, at a minimum, set a goal like OPPD of being a net-zero carbon utility by 2050. Strongly urge our congressional delegation to vote to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. Also, ask them to advocate for additional federal farm program dollars going for more sustainable and profitable agricultural systems.

Finally, at the ballot box, support those people running for office who believe in the same values we grandparents have for our grandchildren’s future.

Alan Moeller, emeritus assistant vice chancellor, Office of the Vice President/Vice Chancellor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, writes on behalf of the Nebraska Elder Climate Legacy.

