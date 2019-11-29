Local View: Place country over party, politics

Those controlling the investigation in the House need to lead with dignity, acknowledging the gravity of the situation. For an impeachment inquiry carries with it the possibility of great division and we need leaders who can uphold the rule of law while simultaneously seeking to heal wounds and make peace.

Now is the time for every patriotic American to hold our elected representatives accountable to their professed values and oaths. We need to set aside a desire for political gain for “our side” and think about the long-term damage that extreme partisanship and corruption causes to our political system. We must resist the urge to point fingers and instead look to ourselves and our own party to identify the cankers within.

We are at an impasse – certainly this is true of the Republican Party, but most importantly as a nation. My grandchildren will look back and study this period of turmoil in our history. They will judge members of Congress by their actions: Did they fulfill their oath of office and uphold the integrity of our institutions, or succumb to the moral vacuum occupying the Oval Office? They will ask me if I upheld the principles with which I was raised and courageously spoke up and acted in opposition to such degradation.

I want to be able to tell them that that silence and complacency was never an option for me, as I hope it will not be for each of you.

Emma Petty Addams, of Omaha, was a registered Republican since becoming eligible to vote but changed her registration to independent after President Trump’s election in 2016.

