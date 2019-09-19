City leaders, the Journal Star and 2015 Vision, who conceived Pinnacle Bank Arena as one of the city's pillars, like to tout the arena as a great project that enhanced Lincoln. While it is lovely to look at and provides modern entertainment, it is financially a losing operation.
Watchdogs of Lincoln Government has unearthed the following:
* The arena has never been self-supporting since its opening in 2014. Before that construction, SMG promised the City Council that the arena would be self-supporting. However, both proceeded to arrange a $2 million startup loan to the city from the West Haymarket JPA.
After 5 years, that loan has an unpaid balance of $800,000, not repaid out from arena net income, which leaves a negative on its balance sheet. In addition, the JPA provides a $600,000 revenue supplement to the arena's budget.
* The JPA pays management and incentive fees to them for reaching some unpublished goals in the amount of nearly $500,000 a year. Because of its own budget shortfall for two years, the city is not in a position to challenge and/or change the situation.
* The JPA has agreed to pay ad infinitum, out of its revenues and income, for the maintenance and repair of the PBA infrastructure. Thus, arena management feels free to ask for anything it wants, even a new basketball floor, when the present one is only six years old and could reasonably be expected to last at least for a few more years. That's before mentioning that the new purchase is being made to a manufacturer that did not make the lowest bid.
* Watchdogs requested to look at arena finances through the Freedom of Information Act, but anything to do with a dollar figure for income and expenses was redacted as proprietary information. City and arena officials must not want anyone looking at the books. However, the Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that the city of Rosemont, Illinois, must publicly release data related to its arena leaders there considered "confidential financial and proprietary information."
* The income and expenses from the arena and Pinewood Bowl are rolled into one budget, making it impossible to tell which one is financially sound. Furthermore, the JPA has no staff of its own, so it pays city staff, attorneys, purchasing staff, controller, etc. out of its revenues and income -- which comes from its bond money, occupation taxes, etc. -- for managing the arena's financial affairs.
As a result, the city is paid more than $443,000 for city staff time. However, this is a huge amount out of the JPA account and, with a its deficit in future years, the city should be cautious about how it spends the JPA money.
* The first principal and interest repayment for the JPA bond loans is due December 2020, and the money will come from its various income sources -- some of which, such as pouring and ad rights the JPA has given back to the arena -- including premium suites, parking revenues, occupation taxes and other revenue sources, not from the balance sheet for the arena and Pinewood Bowl.
Because of this repayment schedule, ending in 2045, and its financial support for maintaining the arena, there is a projected revenue shortfall in the JPA budget for 2023, 2024, 2025, 2034 and 2040. We have asked how this will be made up but have received no definitive answer. Could it be the Lincoln taxpayer, especially given that the occupation tax continues to exceed forecasts?
So the next time you hear, read or look about Lincoln's fabulous Haymarket, take out a copy of this article to look at and see that a lot of it is built on contracts and finances that are not transparent. Recall the words engraved into the Nebraska State Capitol a few blocks away: "The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen."
Another proverb says that "all that glitters is not gold." So also is our downtown project.