Local View: People first, not party

For more than 80 years, Nebraska’s legislature has been officially nonpartisan. It needs to stay that way.

In mid January, Sen. Julie Slama introduced a resolution that would send Nebraska back to electing its state senators on a partisan ballot. If the Legislature were to approve the measure, the proposal, which would require a change to the state constitution, would go to the voters for an up or down vote.

Matters should not even get that far. The Legislature should stop this ill-advised idea in its tracks.

A little history: Nebraska voters approved the switch to a nonpartisan and one-house legislature in 1934 by a two-to-one margin and on the advice of U.S. Sen. George Norris.

When candidates ran for the new one-house body in 1936, there were no party labels after their names on the ballot. When they assembled the next January in the state Capitol, they did not organize by party.

Norris’ idea – that a one-house legislature with members elected on a nonpartisan basis would lead to a more open, accessible and efficient institution – has served Nebraska well. The business of a state legislature, Norris said, “is in no sense partisan.”

It’s true that neither the 1934 amendment nor Slama’s proposal says anything about how the legislature would organize after an election. But if senators were elected by party, you can bet they would form majority and minority blocs in the legislature with party leaders to guide their voting and party caucuses to keep everyone in line.

That kind of structure would put the parties in power instead of the people of the state, who would have far less access to and influence on the policy-making process.

Under the current, officially nonpartisan structure, without party bosses calling the shots, senators can and do make alliances based not just on party loyalty but on shared interests and shared concerns for the good of the state.

While all 49 state senators are members of the Republican or Democratic parties and often vote along the lines of the parties’ philosophies, no party hierarchy is telling them how to vote and holding out carrots or sticks to command compliance.

Nebraska’s state senators are free to listen to their constituents and to consider the good of the state, not just the advancement of their own party, as they debate and shape policy. As a result, lawmaking in Nebraska is relatively free from the partisan gridlock so prevalent in the U.S. Congress and many other state legislatures. Why in the world would we want to abandon something that works and works well?

The fact that Nebraska’s legislature is unique among the states is not, in itself, reason to preserve it. But the fact that it is open and responsive to the people sure is.

That openness and responsiveness, as George Norris said some 80 years ago, is the ultimate goal in a democracy.

Charlyne Berens, UNL professor emeritus of journalism, is the author of two books about the Nebraska Unicameral: “One House: the Unicameral’s Progressive Vision for Nebraska” and “Power to the People: Social Choice and the Populist-Progressive Ideal.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0