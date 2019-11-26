Local View: Pelosi plan wrong on drug prices

There are several significant concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new drug proposal, H.R. 3 or the Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019.

While this legislation aims to reduce the price of prescription drugs, the reality is that H.R. 3 would bring far more disruptions that we can’t afford. Above all, H.R. 3 is the beginning of a socialized health care system masked in the name of progress.

H.R. 3 would give the federal government the power to impose price controls on 250 of the most common drugs. This measure intends to bring down costs, but consider the implications of this type of government control.

Importantly, these drug prices will be determined by comparing prices to those of other countries – countries with socialist-run health care systems, many of which do not operate with the innovation and free-market approach that the U.S. does.

If companies cannot comply with these price controls, the federal government will impose substantial penalties that could include a tax of up to 95 percent of their annual gross sales.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This sets up a dangerous precedent that will be difficult to recover from. If H.R. 3 is allowed to pass, we will witness a new level of government overreach that also threatens patients and access to critical drugs.