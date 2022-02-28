Local View: Peace can set us free

The truism that “the first casualty of war is truth” is certainly applicable to the situation in Europe regarding Ukraine. All wars and conflicts are rooted in histories that are complex, and unintended consequences are seldom considered.

Nebraskans for Peace has opposed all the conflicts that the United States waged since Vietnam. The potential war in Ukraine is no different. There is blame on all sides of this conflict, and all sides need to listen and respect each other if the needless devastation of war is to be avoided.

There is no question that the authoritarian president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the current crises in Ukraine. The brutal war in 2014 with the annexing of Crimea and occupying the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine by Russian troops contributed to the current tensions. Ukrainians also remember the mass famine and starvation that Soviet Russians caused in the early 1930s.

If NATO nations want to avoid this needless war, then they must listen to the complaints of our adversaries, and the mistakes of broken promises need to be acknowledged and rectified. After the disintegration of the Soviet Union’s federation of states in 1989 and most of them declaring their independence, western Europe and the U.S. stated assurances to then Russian President Mikhail Gorbachev that the NATO alliance would not expand in exchange for the reunification of Germany.

With changed leadership in all countries, an expansion of NATO began with the inclusion of some of the former Soviet republics. Russia began to feel threatened, especially after Putin came to power. In hindsight, when the Warsaw Pact dissolved it would have been best if NATO had dissolved also. Perhaps at that point there would have been a genuine peace dividend.

Unfortunately, the United States, which today has a $780 billion war-making budget which is more than the next nine nations combined, bears much of the responsibility for this conflict.

The Pentagon and the military industrial complex did not want a peace dividend with the end of the Cold War in 1989. The war industry needed to justify and enrich themselves by creating perceived threats against nations and people who were no threat at all.

Remember “no more Vietnams” and “Mission Accomplished” that were based on one lie after another lie. Spending $6 trillion on the recent Middle Eastern wars has weakened and divided our nation to the point where democracy is threatened, and elements of our population admire strongmen like Putin.

The real threat to our world is the increased use of carbon-based fossil fuels that will contribute to more severe weather catastrophes and will create more refugees, displacement and hunger.

Military weapons of war are one of the largest contributors of carbon emissions. The global community needs to work together to avoid an unlivable planet.

Only when we seek truth and acknowledge our egocentric failures will we ever experience being set free.

Ron Todd-Meyer is board president for Nebraskans for Peace and a Marine Corps veteran of Vietnam.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0