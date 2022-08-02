Local View: Patent reform a growing issue

I doubt that many of us think, while grocery shopping, about what it takes to stock shelves with our favorite items, at least not until the shelves are empty, and we can’t find what we need.

Recent news has warned of a coming food shortage. Public and government attention is being focused on the people who grow our food and how our food gets to our favorite store. We need to do all we can to guarantee a safe and affordable food supply.

American farmers and ranchers will no doubt be called upon to increase production, even in the face of razor-thin margins and an uncertain market. Many of those farmers rely heavily on advanced technologies to be more efficient, productive and environmentally friendly.

The partnership between high-tech innovation and agriculture will only continue to grow more important. One analysis by McKinsey & Company notes that “artificial intelligence, analytics, connected sensors, and other emerging technologies could further increase yields, improve the efficiency of water and other inputs, and build sustainability and resilience across crop cultivation and animal husbandry,” and estimates that successfully implemented technological connectivity could mean an additional $500 billion in global GDP produced by the agriculture industry before 2030.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s 2021 Farm Computer Usage and Ownership report, 1 in 4 U.S. farms now use precision agriculture techniques like global positioning guidance systems, GPS yield monitoring and soil mapping, and drones for scouting fields and monitoring livestock. Many farmers are encountering new challenges that may more commonly be associated with Silicon Valley than the Heartland.

Among these new problems is dealing with non-practicing entities – often referred to as “patent trolls.” Patent trolls are shell companies that buy low-quality patents – patents that should never have been issued in the first place – and try to turn a profit through patent infringement lawsuits.

Patent trolls target innovators developing new technologies and those who use modern technologies to do business. These cases often sound absurd – like when a patent troll sued an Oregon farmer for selling products online. But legal defenses are expensive and uncertain, leading many victims to agree to large settlements rather than go to court.

The global AgTech industry – valued at over $20 billion and rapidly growing – is a tempting target for trolls. U.S. food prices have increased over 10% compared to a year ago.

Many are sounding the alarm over a potential global food shortage as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – the two countries combine to produce about 25% of the global wheat supply. Research shows that after being forced to pay a patent troll, either in a settlement or because of a court order, companies reduce investments in R&D by hundreds of millions of dollars in the years that follow.

We need to find ways to develop new agricultural technologies and get them into the hands of farmers who can put them to use. To do that, we must prevent patent trolls from preying on farmers who use precision agriculture.

There are steps that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can take to help protect farmers from being exploited. USPTO Director Kathi Vidal has an opportunity to ensure that victims can ask expert judges at the USPTO to review questionable patents asserted against them. This important protection is provided for under the law but was undermined by her predecessor when he unilaterally imposed a rule that insulates these questionable patents from review.

This vital protection, known as inter partes review, can prevent patent troll victims from being pressured into unjust settlements or entering long, expensive litigation. It should be restored immediately. The director’s recent interim guidance is a step in the right direction.

The importance of agriculture and related industries, which contributed more than $1 trillion to U.S. GDP in 2020 alone, cannot be overstated. American farms contributed nearly $135 billion to this total, or 0.6% of GDP. In addition, these industries represent 10.3% of U.S. employment.

We need to do everything we can to help American farmers. This includes patent reform that will remove the threat of meritless lawsuits and unlock additional innovation so that our farmers are equipped with the tools they need to continue providing for us all.