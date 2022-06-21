Local View: Past and future greatness at Peru State

To create the best future, it is important to know where we've been. During my recent inaugural address as Peru State's 34th president, I highlighted the rich history of Nebraska's first college. The impressive people affiliated with Peru State were far too many to include in one speech. Their impacts on Nebraska and society are still felt today.

This is the Peru State College of Thomas Jefferson Majors, a Civil War hero who became lieutenant governor and was instrumental in the founding of this institution.

And George Howard, one of our first graduates, who became chair of the History Department at Stanford University and then chair of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Nebraska — and who helped found the Nebraska Historical Society.

This is the Peru State College of Robert Coatney, who led the program that developed the first treatment for malaria. And Eleanor Reed, who graduated in 1882 and became a doctor. She practiced medicine in Nemaha County for more than four decades, traveling by horse and buggy with her white bulldog “Bos’n” by her side.

And Al Wheeler, who coached our basketball team to a championship in his first year and our football team to a championship in his second year — and went on to a long and very successful career leading Peru State athletics.

And Darrell “Dr. Victory” Mudra, Class of 1951, who played fullback here and served as head football coach at Florida State and several other institutions. He was inducted into the national College Football Hall of fame.

This is the Peru State College of Coach and Athletic Director Jerry Joy, who was instrumental in creating and leading The Dribble Drive, when more than 200 students and faculty and staff dribbled a basketball from Peru to Lincoln to raise support for the Al Wheeler Activity Center.

And William Edmondson ’48, who served as U.S. ambassador to South Africa under President Jimmy Carter. And Herbert Brownell, Jr., who was U.S. attorney general under President Eisenhower and played a key role in the Brown v. Board of Education case and the desegregation of schools in Little Rock.

This is the Peru State College of Edison Pettit, Class of 1910, who earned a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago and worked as an astronomer at the Mount Wilson and Mount Palomar observatories. There’s a crater on the Moon and a crater on Mars named after him.

This is the Peru State College of Joan Christen, Class of 1996, who became a teacher in Stella and Beatrice. In 2004, she was awarded the Christa McAuliffe Prize for Courage in Education. In 2011, she received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching — the highest honor bestowed by the United States government for K-12 science teachers.

And Verne Chatelain, Class of 1917, who taught at Peru State and was the first chief historian for the National Park Service. He served as a research associate for the Carnegie Institution and as administrative and liaison officer for President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

And Robert Denney, who served as a special agent in the FBI and ultimately as a U.S. District Court judge. The courthouse in Lincoln was named after him by President Ronald Reagan.

This is the Peru State College of Marion Marsh Brown, Class of 1927, named one of the 10 most important writers by the National Council of Teachers of English. She also taught at Peru State. And English professor Dan Holtz, who in 1999 performed Nebraska Through Song & Story at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

This is the Peru State College of former President and First Lady Dan and Elaine Hanson, who saw this college through a flood and a global pandemic, using science, strategic thinking, and quick action to keep the doors open and classes in session.

And this is the Peru State College of the exceptional faculty and staff here today, people who are passionate about supporting our students and who have the talent and expertise to continue the fulfillment of the mission of this great College.

The point is clear, Peru State College is an extraordinary place, with an impressive history, and filled with people who care about each other and who get things done.

And for that, and so much more, I am humbled and inspired to serve as the 34th president of Peru State College. It is an honor to join such a noble legacy and I look forward to creating the next chapter with you.

Michael Evans is the 34th president of Peru State College and lives in Peru.

