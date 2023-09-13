Ruben Navarrette wrote earlier this summer in column in the Journal Star to “follow your passion” when it comes to choosing a career. That’s bad advice, and I want all of Lincoln’s high school and college students to know why.

In many cases, your passion won’t line up with employer demand. My experience tells me those who tout the classic “follow your passion” advice are citing their own degrees, connections and good luck as evidence of its success. They are outliers. The truth is, passion is a privilege when it comes to work.

Money matters more than passion when it comes to choosing your career.

Multiple studies conducted by Nobel Prize winners confirm that money accelerates people’s sense of well-being. Consider Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs.

Before meeting your intrinsic needs, you must first secure your physical ones: shelter, food, safety, etc. You need money for those basic needs and to deal with emergencies when they arise without over-taxing your social relationships with repeated requests for financial help.

Everyone loves the idea that they can make money doing what they love. But for most people, that is a myth (at least initially). The reality is most young people choose a career based on their favorite school subject or the jobs that they are exposed to by their family and friends. This can be very limiting — especially if they come from a less privileged background.

If you want a work-life balance and the freedom to pursue your passion inside or outside of work, you first need work. And if you want to be surrounded by engaged, productive neighbors, you need a community of people who can support themselves and their families.

Work supports your whole self, not just your passion.

A career based only on your passion may pay your bills ... or it may not. Instead, you should choose a career based on your skills, interests and lifestyle needs, and align that with in-demand, high-wage occupations in your geographic area. Then pursue the education required to enter that career.

My advice is not simple or easy. But in my eight years working in the public workforce system, I’ve seen time and again the ill effects of the “follow your passion” advice.

People go to school for bachelor’s and master's degrees, rack up tons of student loan debt and delay starting a family or buying a home because they simply can’t afford it. The average Nebraska student borrows over $30,000 for a bachelor’s degree. The average debt for a master’s degree is triple that.

On top of this, the expensive education often required to pursue your “passion” usually doesn’t equip you for the demands of the job market. Passionate people often can’t (or won’t) find a suitable job to match, or they may be laid off with few fallback options. Meanwhile, they struggle to make ends meet and suffer the psychological consequences — anxiety, self-doubt, depression.

Why? They were lied to by privileged, well-meaning but misguided advisers.

The classic career advice often leads passionate but unemployed (or underemployed) individuals to seek belated career help because they can’t find or keep a job that pays their bills. Meanwhile, if you ask any employer in town, jobs are abundant. High wages are highly available. The unemployment rate in Nebraska is a record-low 1.9%. We need people to fill jobs.

I’m not arguing that people shouldn’t try to go to college, or that they shouldn’t find meaning in work. But if you look at the data, you’ll see that only 11.4% of frequently hired occupations in Lincoln require a bachelor’s degree or higher. Yet 45% of our population hold bachelor’s degrees. This mismatch of passion and education vs. reality has led to unsustainable degree inflation and naive career expectations without actually meeting labor market demand.

This isn’t good for individuals or our community.

Whoever you are, whether you’re exceptional or below average, you can find meaningful work that pays a living wage.

Don’t listen to people who simply tell you to follow your passion without offering further guidance on finding and keeping living-wage jobs. Consult a professional career planner.

You can hire a career planner for a fee just like you would hire a financial planner or a mental health counselor. You can also visit with a career planner for free at most schools or at the American Job Center.

Whatever you do, don't allow your heart to dictate your future. Consult with the data and follow your head.