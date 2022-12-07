Local View: Parenting and public health

There is growing public support for shared parenting. Children who are raised in father-limited environments are more likely to use drugs and alcohol, engage in juvenile delinquency, have long-term physical and mental health problems, have lower educational attainment and have lower life expectancies.

Judges are the single biggest cause of fatherlessness. Every year, defective child custody decisions hurt thousands of Nebraska children and cost Nebraska taxpayers more than $500 million in avoidable spending.

Defective child custody decisions can also be fatal to parents. Even before the COVID pandemic, the United States experienced its first-ever peacetime decline in life expectancy, which was caused almost entirely by “deaths of despair” -- drug overdoses, suicide and alcoholic liver disease.

According to a University of Maryland study, the increase in overall mortality rates among whites from these causes is “limited almost exclusively to those who are not married.”

The National Longitudinal Mortality Study found that divorced men, in particular, are twice as likely to commit suicide compared to married men. Fathers who have insufficient contact with their children are at particular risk.

These data understate the problem because they do not include deaths from other causes where family breakdown contributed to the deaths. In a recent case, for example, a Nebraska father who had limited contact with his children because of a defective court decision died as a result of an untreated medical condition. His years-long custody struggle broke him emotionally and contributed to his death.

More than 60 studies show shared parenting generally provides the best outcomes if parents aren’t living together. Shared parenting occurs when children live with each parent as close to equal time as possible. As the data above show, shared parenting is a public health imperative for both children and parents.

Data from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services show shared parenting outcomes in divorce cases have increased over the last 20 years. Unfortunately, however, these outcomes have stagnated in the last several years at a level that is only half of where they should be.

In addition, some judges still favor mothers instead of deciding cases in an unbiased, evidence-based manner. In one recent case, for example, the Nebraska Court of Appeals reversed a trial decision that prevented a mother from moving the couple’s child halfway across the country and away from the father. The following week, the same court affirmed an obsolete every-other-weekend schedule imposed on a father despite research that shows these schedules harm children.

These back-to-back cases reinforce a common perception that appellate courts are more likely to reverse trial decisions that favor fathers.

Gender bias also occurs at the trial level. Some judges, for example, construe behaviors engaged in by fathers in a negative light while ignoring the same behaviors when engaged in by mothers. Numerous studies confirm that judicial gender bias is a serious problem.

Part of the problem is our trial judges have far too much discretion. Instead of deciding cases based on objective standards, they use an amorphous “best interests of the child” standard that is so vague the Nebraska Supreme Court concluded in a related context that it is unconstitutional.

Some states have adopted rebuttable presumptions that require judges to start cases from a position of equal parenting time and equal decision making. In the last 10 years, Arizona, Kentucky and West Virginia have all enacted statutory shared parenting presumptions. Courts in other states have adopted shared parenting presumptions either by rule or court practice.

The experience in these states has been positive. After Kentucky enacted an equal shared parenting presumption in 2017, for example, divorce cases and domestic violence filings both declined for the first time in decades.

What can be done? First, the Legislature should enact a rebuttable presumption of equal shared parenting. A presumption like this would provide objective standards to guide our judges, reduce judicial gender bias, reduce conflict, improve outcomes and help bring our family law system into Constitutional compliance.

Second, the Legislature should enact a data collection law to collect and publicly report data about outcomes in every child custody case, whether divorce or paternity case. Such a law would help policymakers and taxpayers evaluate whether our judges are deciding these cases fairly, impartially and in accordance with applicable laws.