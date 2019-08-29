Labor Day 2019 is in some ways reminiscent of the first Labor Day in 1894.
There are similar economies: roaring stock markets, growing gross domestic product, lots of money flowing into political races. Hyper-partisanship and strong anti-immigrant rhetoric were evident in the press of the day, and they are also quite visible today.
Also similar are the challenges posed in soaring economies by income inequality. The Gilded Age is sometimes thought of as a period dominated by “robber barons” and “huddled masses.” The wealthy elites dominated, and there was a general dissatisfaction by everyday wage earners.
Prior to the Gilded Age, President Abraham Lincoln remarked: "There has never been but one question in all of civilization -- how to keep the few men from saying to the many men, 'You work and earn bread, and we will eat it.'"
Fast forward, and we see complaints that the middle class is shrinking. A good way of explaining the phenomenon is that the percentage of GDP going to the middle 60% of American families has been declining for decades. This means the ability for parents to provide opportunities for their children gets more challenging year after year.
The labor movement made important gains in the Gilded Age, because opportunities to earn a living income were few and far between. Building trade unions were established and they grew. Rail unions also began and grew.
The American Federation of Labor was founded in 1886. The same year, there was an international protest to popularize the eight-hour workday, and robber baron Jay Gould encouraged a strike by his rail unions so as to eliminate them. Gould when asked about the dangers associated with provoking a strike replied that he wasn’t concerned because he could “hire one half of the working class to kill the other half.”
These were turbulent times. The first federal law restricting what big business could do was the 1890 Sherman Anti-Trust Act. On July 4, 1892, a third party held its first national convention in Omaha. Why? Because those in attendance believed that both major political parties were in the back pockets of Wall Street!
This upstart political organization, the Populist Party, was composed of family farmers and ranchers, along with everyday wage earners who were desperate for change. Though it lost the 1892 presidential election, it elected governors in Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Wyoming; elected two senators and 11 congressmen; and elected 354 legislators in 19 states.
Why? Corporate dollars were flowing into political campaigns at such a rate that Mark Hanna, William McKinley’s campaign manager, famously noted in 1895, “There are two things that are important in politics. The first is money, and I can't remember what the second one is.”
Today, with the Supreme Court supporting corporate dollars, sometimes known as “dark money,” flowing to political campaigns, it’s beginning to look like “déjà vu all over again."
Once again, family farms and ranches are facing tough times. Once again, everyday wage earners see their hourly wages failing to keep up with the cost of living. Once again there’s a renewed interest of creating a government “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”
Organized labor has an important role to play in introducing meaningful democracy to the state’s economy. The labor movement is good for working families and good for small town economies. Why? The best friend of Main Street merchants is a well-paid workforce.
Every workplace right and safeguard that is in place today is there, in part, thanks to organized labor. This type of legislation was enacted over the objections of large employers. Why? Each and every workplace right and safeguard directly and indirectly add to the cost of doing business.
As we join with family and friends this Labor Day, please take the time to think about organized labor and its contributions to creating a more perfect union.