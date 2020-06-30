Local View: Panic and the pandemic

The White House Coronavirus Task Force held its first press conference in several weeks Friday. That was the same day the United States recorded its highest single-day number of new cases — more than 45,000.
Vice President Mike Pence, the chair of the task force, spent much of his time celebrating the administration’s efforts to control the virus and open the economy. “I want to proudly say of the entire federal team under the leadership of President Trump, we have made truly remarkable progress in moving our nation forward,” Pence told reporters.
The self-congratulatory words rang hollow. But the most disturbing remarks came near the end of the press conference, when reporters asked about the rallies for President Donald Trump in Tulsa and Phoenix, where people were jammed together and few wore masks in disregard of the warnings from local officials.
“Well, I want to remind you again that the freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States,” Pence said, “and even in a health crisis, the American people don’t forfeit our constitutional rights. ... We’re creating settings where people can choose to participate in the political process, and we’ll continue to do that.”
Pence’s invocation of freedom of speech and the First Amendment brings to mind the 101-year-old Supreme Court decision that initiated the fitful process toward the robust version of freedom of speech we recognize today.
The case was Schenck v. United States. Charles Schenck was an officer of the Socialist Party of Philadelphia. He and a co-defendant were convicted of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 by preparing and distributing to young men pamphlets urging them to oppose the World War I draft by seeking to have the conscription laws repealed.
Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote the opinion of the court upholding the convictions. Holmes said that under other circumstances, the pamphlets might be protected by the First Amendment but not during wartime.
“But the character of every act depends upon the circumstances in which it is done,” Holmes wrote. “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic.”
The analogy to falsely shouting fire in a crowded theater is invoked almost every time a court upholds someone’s right to say things others find disgusting. And, as Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz noted in a 1989 essay in The Atlantic, the analogy in singularly inapt. Schenck was calling on young men to reflect on the nature of the draft and political freedom, but the man who yells “Fire!” in a crowded theater is appealing to irrational fear, which might lead people to panic, injury and death.
Schenck’s pamphlets were not like shouting fire, but Pence’s remarks at the press conference come much closer. Yes, people retain their constitutional rights in a pandemic, but no right is absolute. If the threat is sufficiently strong — as with a pandemic that has killed more than 125,000 — rights may be limited to protect the public.
The problem with the Trump rallies in Tulsa and Phoenix was not that people were expressing their political preferences, but that the circumstances of the rallies exacerbated the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus is easily communicated among people who are close together, especially when they are indoors and not wearing masks.
Pence never said people should not wear masks, but he never specifically recommended it either. (To his credit, Pence at a press conference two days later wore a face mask and urged others to wear them.) By downplaying the value of wearing masks and the risks of large indoor rallies, Pence and Trump have created a false sense of security in the minds of many Americans.
Too many people believe the worst is over, the curve has been flattened and the virus is defeated. That falsehood is a greater threat to America than anything in Schenck’s pamphlets.
Wearing a mask does not silence anyone. Dying of COVID-19 will.
John R. Bender is a professor in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he has taught classes on media law and the First Amendment for 30 years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.