Local View: Panic and the pandemic

The case was Schenck v. United States. Charles Schenck was an officer of the Socialist Party of Philadelphia. He and a co-defendant were convicted of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 by preparing and distributing to young men pamphlets urging them to oppose the World War I draft by seeking to have the conscription laws repealed.

Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes wrote the opinion of the court upholding the convictions. Holmes said that under other circumstances, the pamphlets might be protected by the First Amendment but not during wartime.

“But the character of every act depends upon the circumstances in which it is done,” Holmes wrote. “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theatre and causing a panic.”

The analogy to falsely shouting fire in a crowded theater is invoked almost every time a court upholds someone’s right to say things others find disgusting. And, as Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz noted in a 1989 essay in The Atlantic, the analogy in singularly inapt. Schenck was calling on young men to reflect on the nature of the draft and political freedom, but the man who yells “Fire!” in a crowded theater is appealing to irrational fear, which might lead people to panic, injury and death.