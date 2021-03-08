Local View: Overreach and oversight

Blaming the Texas energy crisis on renewable energy and “radical environmentalists,” as Ricketts did, is disingenuous. Texas chose to go it alone in part to avoid federal regulations. Despite warnings, Texas chose not to be prepared for cold weather. Electricity customers paid with their lives, their property and their hard-earned money. Now Texans are asking: Where was the governmental oversight?

Who are the “radical environmentalists” that the governor is concerned about when he reacted to the energy demands during our recent frigid weather? Here’s a few: The Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health represents over 30 medical organizations such as the American Medical Association and affiliates like the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. They support a decreased the use of fossil fuels, an increase in energy efficiency and the use of clean energy sources. The Lancet Commission on Health and Climate Change “concluded that addressing climate change is the greatest public health opportunity of the 21st century.”

The U.S. Department of Defense’s Report on Effects of a Changing Climate to the Department of Defense highlights threats to national security related to climate change. An article in DefenseNews about threats to military bases featured a photo of the catastrophic flooding at Offutt Air Force Base in 2019.