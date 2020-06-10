Local View: Our name, our justice

In this city, no one doesn’t belong.

People of color belong in all neighborhoods, all kinds of jobs, all educational levels, all shops and restaurants and all levels of law enforcement and government.

Natives have been here 10,000 years, and “we” stole their land and/or used “our” military to remove them. African Americans have been here for 400 years and came to the Lincoln area, often as Civil War veterans. Latinos were in the West from the beginning of European/Mestizo settlement. And Asian Americans have been here from the launching of the railroads.

Protesters probably do not protest the police alone but the 400-year-old social order they protect:

• In the Lincoln public schools, people of color make up 33% of the students, yet only 6.5% of administrators and teachers.

• Lincoln has reserved its poorer housing and neighborhoods for people of color; “You don’t belong here” has been the mantra.

• Nationally, African Americans median family income was 57 percent white income in 1968; in 2016, the ratio was worse -- 56 percent, despite reductions in racial gaps in college attendance and high school achievement. African American, Native American and Latino data for Lincoln are probably not vastly different.