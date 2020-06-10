Local View: Our name, our justice
Local View

The understanding reached between representatives of Black Lives Matter and Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister recently (June 4, LJS) is good but not enough to heal the wounds exposed in the wake of the George Floyd murder.

Lincoln, named for our slavery-ending president, needs to live up to its name. Frederick Douglass, black civil rights leader and recruiter of Union soldiers, visited Lincoln’s White House often. After one visit, he remarked, “Perhaps you may want to know how the President of the United States received a black man at the White House ... I will tell you how he received me ... with a hand and a voice well-balanced between cordiality and respectful reserve; I tell you, I felt big there!”

Lincoln as a city must make all its people feel big.

One episode from the recent history tells the story (July 26, 2019, LJS). Jeremy Williams, Lincoln African American elementary teacher and summer Lyft driver, went to Garland Street for a passenger. A pick-up driver pulled up beside Mr. Williams, said he did not look like he belonged there, then associated teenagers began to damage Williams’ car. Williams felt correctly that the “not belonging here” was racist. Though the community raised money to repair Williams car, the “not belonging here” remark cuts deep.

In this city, no one doesn’t belong.

People of color belong in all neighborhoods, all kinds of jobs, all educational levels, all shops and restaurants and all levels of law enforcement and government.

Natives have been here 10,000 years, and “we” stole their land and/or used “our” military to remove them. African Americans have been here for 400 years and came to the Lincoln area, often as Civil War veterans.  Latinos were in the West from the beginning of European/Mestizo settlement. And Asian Americans have been here from the launching of the railroads.

Protesters probably do not protest the police alone but the 400-year-old social order they protect:

• In the Lincoln public schools, people of color make up 33% of the students, yet only 6.5% of administrators and teachers.

• Lincoln has reserved its poorer housing and neighborhoods for people of color; “You don’t belong here” has been the mantra.

• Nationally, African Americans median family income was 57 percent white income in 1968; in 2016, the ratio was worse -- 56 percent, despite reductions in racial gaps in college attendance and high school achievement. African American, Native American and Latino data for Lincoln are probably not vastly different.

• COVID-19 rates among persons of color in Nebraska are far higher than for whites. State health data show that, in insurance, health care, and mental health care, people of color are many times worse off in this state.

• Jobs are poorer, minimum wage jobs more common and unemployment higher.

• In Lincoln, African American drivers constitute 4.3% of the population, yet 11% of the traffic stops; stops of other people of color also show disparities. People of color report surveillance, discourtesy and indications that they are not welcome in stores and restaurants.

Policing needs to improve, but the anger this city has witnessed in recent days is, we think, not only anger at the police but at a culture of disparities and historic white privilege that the police sustain but did not create.

Knowing that we need changes in housing, schooling, employment, health care and law enforcement and courts, Nebraskans for Peace and the Lincoln chapter of the NAACP organized an annual “Truth and Reconciliation” picnic about five years ago, one named for Nelson Mandela and modeled after South African processes.

We had about 70 to 100 people at each picnic, discussing policies for healing and justice. Few – too few -- city officials and community leaders attended.

We also recently began to talk with the Lincoln Public Schools and assorted pastors and lay leaders of various faith traditions on issues in education. We hope to go on to the other areas. We have mostly only our personal resources to give to the cause.

The leadership of the city has not extended a blessing yet. We know Lincoln has organizations concerned about racism. We are willing to work with anyone willing to organize, organize and organize -- to make our city a community where no one hears, “You don’t belong here.”

Each of us can act. Our power lies in continued, thoughtful action. To effect change, we must move forward in relationship with each other, altering Lincoln’s de facto policy and its culture so we honor the city’s worthy name.

Dewayne Mays represents the Lincoln Branch of the NAACP. William Arfmann represents Nebraskans for Peace, Lincoln.

