Local View: Our disunited states

“America is a country in which I see the most persistent idealism and the blandest of cynicism and the race is on between its vitality and its decadence,” stated Alistair Cooke, the erudite writer, journalist and inveterate observer of America. How is that race going?

Many people consider the U.S. to be the greatest country in the world. We are the wealthiest and most scientifically advanced nation in the history of civilization.

The allied victory in World War II and the subsequent years of unprecedented prosperity increased our optimism with rising expectations that were not always rational. Notwithstanding that, Americans live a more comfortable and longer life than even the most privileged royalty of past eras.

Despite this good fortune, our cherished democracy is facing the greatest self-imposed threat since the Civil War. Our cultural and political divisiveness has been escalating for decades.

The schism that we are now experiencing is a serious threat to the indivisibility of our republic. In 1858, our future and most revered president, Abraham Lincoln, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”