Local View: Our disunited states

“America is a country in which I see the most persistent idealism and the blandest of cynicism and the race is on between its vitality and its decadence,” stated Alistair Cooke, the erudite writer, journalist and inveterate observer of America. How is that race going?
Many people consider the U.S. to be the greatest country in the world. We are the wealthiest and most scientifically advanced nation in the history of civilization.
The allied victory in World War II and the subsequent years of unprecedented prosperity increased our optimism with rising expectations that were not always rational. Notwithstanding that, Americans live a more comfortable and longer life than even the most privileged royalty of past eras.
Despite this good fortune, our cherished democracy is facing the greatest self-imposed threat since the Civil War. Our cultural and political divisiveness has been escalating for decades.
The schism that we are now experiencing is a serious threat to the indivisibility of our republic. In 1858, our future and most revered president, Abraham Lincoln, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Nebraska’s unicameral Legislature and our U.S. Congress are polarized to the point of debilitation. This dysfunction is the result in good measure of a polarized citizenry. The U.S. has never been united in all aspects, and it never will be; if perpetual disagreements were fatal, we would have buried this great experiment long ago. However, our present hyper-divisiveness is another matter.
If our past is prologue, and our shared American history and values are important, it is imperative that we rediscover the essence of our country’s ethos. As citizens, we are obligated to understand the importance of true citizenship.
Inscribed above the main entrance of Nebraska’s architectural masterpiece -- our state Capitol -- are the words, “the Salvation of the State is Watchfulness in the Citizen.”
In part, good citizenship requires an active and informed citizenry who understand, to the best of their ability, the issues affecting community and country. We have a solemn obligation to promote the general welfare of all our people.
In doing so, we protect our democracy and serve an indispensable role in its preservation for posterity. The preeminent Louis Brandeis, the historic associate justice of the U.S. Supreme court, stated, “The most important political office is that of private citizen.”
For a better tomorrow, we must understand more clearly the new world we inhabit. The ever-increasing speed of disruptive technological and cultural change is at once a blessing and an affliction. Our new world and the manner in which we communicate is much more complex and exceedingly more vulnerable to adverse manipulation. The amount and velocity of unattributed information of questionable veracity has no precedent. This new paradigm challenges our ability to successfully adapt to a new world.
Today, conflict and division have been commodified. Inflaming and dividing public sentiment has become a very profitable entertainment enterprise. Cable news, radio, social media, foreign interference and endless websites can serve as outlets for propaganda, disinformation, misinformation, conspiracy theories and general nitwittery.
We are all susceptible to confirmation bias, searching for information and opinion on media outlets that strengthen our preconceptions, factual or not. These are “us against them” tribal comfort zones for citizens seeking refuge from other points of view.
In this era of distraction with diminishing attention spans, it is easy to be enamored by narrow, ideological purity of either the left or the right. Ideologues and cultural tribalism are antithetical to democracy. Our founding generation warned us of the destructive nature of factions.
Despite our divisions, which in many cases are exaggerated, Americans share one great and vital commonality: love of country. This love and the passionate desire to preserve our inheritance is the catalyst for change -- just as passion has been the catalyst for conflict and division. We chose conflict and division. We can choose unity and return to civil and productive disagreement.
Knowing that no political party or candidate has the corner on truth, is it possible to adhere to only one side of an argument or bogus information and consider ourselves to be informed citizens?
Do we understand that contemporary evidence indicates that voting is as emotional as it is rational? Do we realize that a good portion of politics is manipulative and subjective? Do the citizens of this great country take responsibility for a large share of our dangerous and divided house?
The answer to these questions will determine our fate. As always, individual and collective character will be our destiny.
Steven DeLair, a UNL graduate and a Vietnam veteran, has worked as an artist since 1981.
