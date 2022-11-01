Local View: Opening hearts, community

The day my parents’ native Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, I was in Lincoln, visiting them at my childhood home. We’d gathered with my siblings to celebrate my birthday, but the festivities were sidelined by the news. We spent all day glued to the television, shaking our heads in horror as Taliban fighters hoisted their assault rifles in victory.

At some point, my parents fled the room, reminded of their own trauma. In the late 1970s, they fell in love at Kabul University, a sun-splashed campus with a striking resemblance to Stanford. When my mother traveled to the U.S. to help her sister with child care, my father followed her, hoping to win her hand in marriage. Their stay here was supposed to be temporary. But as the Soviet-Afghan war intensified, it wasn’t safe to return. With broken hearts they started over.

They married and settled in Nebraska, where my father worked as a pediatrician, and my mother raised my two sisters, my brother and me. They built a beautiful life here in the heartland, but tremors of grief ran beneath the surface. I don’t know if anyone ever fully heals from losing their home to violence.

Today, I’m a psychiatrist. I went into this field after seeing my own family’s refugee trauma and the challenges faced by my younger brother, who has autism. I’ve helped organize mental health support for refugees; I know that welcoming them with empathy can help soften the blow of forced displacement.

We are more than a year out from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and more than half a year out from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As refugees resettle in our communities, I sometimes hear comments like, “Refugees should feel so lucky to be here.”

But put yourself in their shoes. Imagine violent authoritarians forced you from the home and the meaningful traditions that defined your daily life. Imagine you had no choice but to seek safety in a foreign land. This is the everyday reality for our new Afghan and Ukrainian neighbors. If we want them to integrate successfully — to build a new home and a new sense of belonging here — we must understand this context.

If we can open our hearts in this way, we have much to gain. The Afghans resettling in our neighborhoods come from a deeply hospitable culture. Our holidays, birthdays and weddings are marked by communal celebrations, where anywhere from a couple dozen to a few hundred gather for live music, singing and dancing.

Welcoming these traditions is crucial. An Australian study of 150 Afghan refugees found that, 8 to 20 years after displacement, they rated “lack of cultural awareness and respect by state officials and the wider public” as a top stressor.

Whenever I meet these newcomers, I tell them that neighborliness is as much a part of our Nebraskan identity as it is their Afghan identity. I myself married a Nebraska woman whose family has farmed this land for over a century. They welcomed me and my family with open arms. Together we celebrate all the major American and Afghan holidays, from Christmas to Nowruz, a new year celebration based on the lunar calendar.

These gestures are a balm to the immense grief my parents carry inside. When I was a boy, they’d sprinkle in hopeful comments about “one day” showing us their home. When hiking the Colorado mountains together, they got wistful and promised to take us to the Hindu Kush Mountains. They talked about how we’d walk through the streets of Kabul and feast on fresh naan.

Last August, when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, this dream died for good. It became clear that my parents would never see their home again. My siblings and I have never stepped foot in Afghanistan. Now, it appears, we never will. It is an immeasurable loss.

As we welcome new refugees into our communities, I hope we can remember the loss they are feeling and treat them with tenderness and love.

I hope my fellow Nebraskans will urge our senators to support the Afghan Adjustment Act, a bipartisan bill that would provide a pathway to permanent status to Afghan refugees, many of whom directly helped U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

I also hope we will invite them into our communities, welcoming them as they are. Perhaps if we open ourselves up to their stories, to their traditions and to all they have to offer, we will realize that in fact, we are all the lucky ones.