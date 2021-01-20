Local View: Only education can heal us

President Trump’s final actions in creating chaos and rebellion against two of the things Americans are proudest of -- democracy and freedom -- showed that the American educational system, media and public have done a very poor job of educating Americans on the importance of democracy.
Trump's actions showed that even the president, who is supposed to be the first protector of American democracy, doesn’t understand the core ideas upon which the U.S. is built.
And it wasn't just Trump and his supporters at the Capitol who showed a lack of understanding of the importance of democracy. Many of my friends and other recent immigrants whom I know and connected with through social media showed they know almost nothing about the American democracy and the Constitution, and how these complicated anti-intuitive ideas that seem simple and even naive made America a great country.
It shocks me as an immigrant, a Ph.D. student who studies education and an educator who taught immigrants for five years, how the most important ideas and practices that led America to be a great country have been almost forgotten.
When I taught ELL at Lincoln North Star High School, one thing that bothered me the most was students’ lack of understanding of how important democracy and freedom have been to America’s success.
There is little to no focus on teaching new immigrants why America works the way it does and why America can successfully contain all these different people who have different ideologies and ways of life together.
My students could not differentiate between democracy and dictatorship. They did not know why we should value everyone’s opinion and count everyone’s vote, and even as immigrants, they thought things with which they did not intuitively agree should be banned, and that proponents of these things should be silenced.
The reason is, in America, there is an assumption, influenced by some postmodern and humanistic ideas that dominate social sciences, that human beings have a good nature. Therefore, it is assumed that we can live together, create institutions and even create states by solely relying on good human nature.
I see this assumption as the biggest threat to American democracy. Whether we are immigrants or not, we all grow up in families and communities that have certain values, and the ideas and values we grow up with shape our perception of the world.
The insurrection at the Capitol makes clear that, for many immigrants and Americans alike, the importance of democracy, freedom and justice are seldom parts of our upbringing, and school is the only alternative for us to be educated about these ideas and engage in real dialogues bout the importance of these ideas for America.
Unfortunately, schools do not do that. Daniel Kohman, the winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in economics, in his book "Thinking Fast and Slow," explains how human intuition leads us to get things wrong based on our perception of the world relying on our innate nature that is the result of evolution and our bringing up. Relying on human intuition and the idea that people's good intention is enough to maintain democracy and build a safe and just society can have severe, perhaps irreversible, consequences.
As a person who lived more than 30 years under a totalitarian regime and a rigid education system where the importance of living in a democratic society and state was not part of everyday discussions, dialogue and learning, I believe ignoring the side effects of neglecting to educate America’s students about the importance of democracy will be devastating for America and Americans, and President Trump’s latest actions are evidence to that.
I also believe that the most important, if not the only, factor in America’s story of success is the open dialogue made possible by education on civics and democracy.
As a recent immigrant who came from Iraq and a new U.S. citizen, I believe the single most important thing that American educational institutions can do at this point in American history is to help us cultivate the will and teach Americans how to live together.
Making hundreds of millions of people to live together, build complicated institutions and provide equal opportunities to everyone is a science, and I believe is the single most important science that can and should be taught to the students.
Hadi T. Pir is co-founder of Yazda and a Ph.D. student and teaching assistant at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln