Local View: Only education can heal us

My students could not differentiate between democracy and dictatorship. They did not know why we should value everyone’s opinion and count everyone’s vote, and even as immigrants, they thought things with which they did not intuitively agree should be banned, and that proponents of these things should be silenced.

The reason is, in America, there is an assumption, influenced by some postmodern and humanistic ideas that dominate social sciences, that human beings have a good nature. Therefore, it is assumed that we can live together, create institutions and even create states by solely relying on good human nature.

I see this assumption as the biggest threat to American democracy. Whether we are immigrants or not, we all grow up in families and communities that have certain values, and the ideas and values we grow up with shape our perception of the world.

The insurrection at the Capitol makes clear that, for many immigrants and Americans alike, the importance of democracy, freedom and justice are seldom parts of our upbringing, and school is the only alternative for us to be educated about these ideas and engage in real dialogues bout the importance of these ideas for America.