Though National Arbor Day was first recognized here in Nebraska, the immense power of tree planting has reached far beyond our state’s borders.

Today, on the 151st anniversary of that first celebration, we’re at the beginning of a new normal surrounding the support and investment in tree planting.

While the benefits of planting may have once existed outside of the mainstream consciousness, trees — and how they can be used for good — are now at the center of the conversation for policymakers in around the world and in our nation’s capital.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last week to address the disproportionate health impacts of climate change on communities of color and establish the White House Office of Environmental Justice.

The legislation comes on the heels of a historic $1.5 billion investment in urban and community forestry through the Inflation Reduction Act. The Biden administration says it's already beginning to distribute grants to disadvantaged communities in an effort to expand equitable access to green spaces.

If these dollars are used correctly, this spending could spark total transformation in urban communities over the next several decades — including here at home.

The Nebraska Forest Service has requested nearly $60 million of this funding for urban tree planting projects. This investment in tree canopy is an investment in the health and happiness of our communities.

Increasing tree canopy is proven to boost mental health, reduce heat-related illnesses, minimize the effect of pollution and cut down on the risk of crime. For neighborhoods that have been overlooked for too long, trees are a critical means to equity.

Thankfully, our federal leaders have clear confidence in the power of planting trees. Though trees are beautiful, they are not solely a decorative feature of our environment. They are a nature-based tool. The Inflation Reduction Act spending and recent executive order validates tree planting as a mainstream solution our leaders can look to as they try to address the world’s most pressing problems.

The support from U.S. leaders is echoed by Americans in a recent survey from the Harris Poll, commissioned by the Arbor Day Foundation. The results uncovered that 94% of Americans say trees are good for the planet. The overwhelming response confirms people recognize that maximizing the functionality of trees is not a passing trend. They understand that trees are a nature-based tool we can be activating right now to positively impact the next 100 years on this planet.

This is the beginning of our new normal, and there’s no going back.

At the Arbor Day Foundation, we are excited to be part of this process to get federal resources to the communities that need it most. We believe trees can be a boundless force for good when planted in the right place at the right time. That’s why we utilize layers of data and technology to help us identify the forests and neighborhoods where trees stand to do the most good for climate, community and biodiversity.

The Arbor Day Foundation’s current goal to plant 500 million trees by summer 2027 is guided by this focus on communities of greatest need.

As the federal funding makes its way to the Midwest, we hope to help state and local leaders put these dollars to work for Nebraskans and usher in pivotal environmental justice.

Everyone deserves to benefit from the health and environmental rewards of a thriving tree canopy. And we get there, one tree at a time.