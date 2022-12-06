Local View: On (really) retiring

For the first time in my adult life, I awoke recently to the realization that I have no obligation to work, not today, not ever again. The day before, I had my last work meeting, completed my last reports, filed my final timesheet. To someone reading this who has to earn a paycheck or face eviction, that may sound enviable, but I’m here to tell you, it’s weird.

Mind you, I had a great send-off (followed by a month of work in the background). I’m aware of how great a privilege it is to be able to retire. If not for FDR, I couldn’t do it. I’ve saved, but without Social Security there just wouldn’t be enough to live on.

At the time the Roosevelt Administration steered the Social Security Act through Congress in 1935, nearly 30% of Americans went right on working, if they were able, past 65 and into the grave. If they were unable, they often starved. By 1965, the portion working past 65 had dropped to about 10%, and by then they were presumably working by choice.

I couldn’t do it without health insurance, for another. In the past 10 years I’ve had four unavoidable surgeries. Their combined cost would have wiped out my retirement savings. Now, I’m going blind in one eye. Another surgery looms.

Fortunately, as long as free-market madness remains a minority clique in Congress, I won’t have to choose between sight and food. The idea that life’s lottery alone should determine such a thing is a kind of madness that, tragically, affects a disproportionate number of billionaires. We should hold a telethon to raise money for a cure.

So, I’m truly grateful. But it is weird all the same. This is the start of a one-way cruise to oblivion. I know it’s up to me to make the voyage meaningful, but how?

Oh, I’ve got ideas, of course, but they are muffled by a sense of my irrelevance. No more can I dream of a colossus bestriding the world. Not that I ever did, really. My ambitions -- and I was ambitious -- had first to do with writing and journalism, and latterly to do with changing the world for the better. In both, I made a modest but satisfying mark.

Now all that is over. My column at the Huffington Post got shut down years ago. My tenure as science and religion correspondent for The Humanist magazine is kaput. At Lincoln Literacy I have passed the torch to an energetic new executive director. How does it feel?

To cash in on my college degree in English, let me quote from Alfred Lord Tennyson:

We are not now that strength which in old days

Moved earth and heaven, that which we are, we are;

... Made weak by time and fate.

And, to borrow from T.S. Eliot, the Missouri kid turned British snob: Is this the way the work world ends? Not with a bang but a whimper?

No, of course not. A moment’s reflection on what I’ve written above points the lesson: I’m able to retire thanks to the social contract (and you’re able to read this via the internet, breathe fairly clean air and drive down a road you didn’t build for the same reason). A social contract, though, is a two-way bargain, so what does it ask of me? Surely, that I do some good in the world with the leisure time I have gained.

Over patches of the past three decades, I led a private nonprofit that depends almost entirely on the sustained good will of volunteers to make headway in its mission. Throughout that time, I preached the wholesome rewards of volunteerism -- a warm sense of community, a purposeful sense of being needed, and an uplifting feeling of doing good, to name a few.

Do those words now haunt me? Dare I wallow in self-pity, like Shakespeare on a gloomy day?

I wasted time, and now doth time waste me;

For now hath time made me his numbering clock

Tic, tic, tic ...

No! Time and memory form a beacon, guiding me to a worthwhile future. I was not, to be truthful, ready to go on Day 1. But I know that, by and by, I’ll be out there, volunteering, aiming to do a good deed or two in a weary world.

Yeah, that’s Shakespeare, too. At my age, the habit is hard to break.