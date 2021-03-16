Local View: NU must act on divestment

As students, we come to the University of Nebraska to invest in our future. In exchange for tuition, the university invests countless resources to prepare us to positively impact the world after graduation. It’s unsettling that our investment is being counteracted by the university’s investment in fossil fuels -- an industry destroying the lives of people and the planet, making our future uncertain.

The last six years have been the hottest ever recorded on Earth. Recent Australian bushfires intensified by climate change killed or displaced over three billion animals. The 2019 flood cost Nebraska more than $1.3 billion in losses and displaced too many families from their homes. This is a global crisis with local solutions. NU must take action, starting with divestment.

The NU system has $91.3 million invested in the fossil fuel industry. Students delivered demands for divestment to NU’s administration in January of 2020 and since then maintained a professional line of communication on this issue.

Over a year later, while we still have no answer on our university’s plans to divest, students at Creighton, Doane, Rutgers and the University of California have theirs: full divestment. We are tired of waiting, and our students deserve an answer.