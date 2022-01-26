Local View: Norris' words apply today

“You have an opportunity to render a service to your fellow citizens that no other legislature has ever had. I believe you will meet your responsibilities with courage and ability. From now on Nebraska has a right to expect a business administration. Your work will be watched to a greater extent than the work of any legislature in the past.

“That your work may be successful and that it may receive the approval of all honest-minded citizens is not only my personal wish, but I believe it is the hope and desire of a great majority of the loyal citizens of Nebraska.”

As Norris also once stated, “The voters selected us, in short, because they had confidence in our judgement and our ability to exercise that judgement and our ability to exercise that judgement from a position where we could determine what were their own best interests, as a part of the nation’s interests. This may mean that we must on occasion lead, inform, correct and sometimes even ignore the constituent opinion, if we are to exercise fully that judgement for which we were elected.”

In his time, Norris’ actions and words cautioned about the hindrance of good government from partisanship and special interests. So it is in our time, as well, and democracy suffers as a result. We should listen to our better angels and heal our fractured country.

Sen. John McCollister of Omaha represents District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.

