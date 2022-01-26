Local View: Norris' words apply today

The introduction of LR282CA this year to remove the nonpartisan status of the Nebraska Legislature requires vigorous defense of Nebraska's unique nonpartisan arrangement.
The Nebraska Constitutional amendment pioneered by George W. Norris 87 years ago dealt with the partisan excesses he saw in Congress at that time. Given the even more toxic political climate in our time, retaining Nebraska’s unique nonpartisan status is even more important now.
The legacy Norris still resonates in Nebraska and throughout our country. This man, the father of the Nebraska Unicameral, singlehandedly led a statewide campaign to create our unique nonpartisan, one-house legislature. Nebraska voters approved, on a strong vote, a constitutional amendment to create the Unicameral Legislature. Norris was asked to speak at its first meeting.
Eighty-five years ago, at noon on Tuesday, January 5, 1937, Lt. Gov. Walter H. Jurgenson called to order the 52nd session of the Nebraska Legislature. Before any business was conducted on that, the very first day of our state’s new legislative body, Norris, who needed no introduction, was recognized for his life’s work, work that was immensely important to Nebraska and the entire country.
Norris served in the U.S. House of Representatives for 10 years and as a U.S. senator for 30 years. He was a key supporter of the Rural Electrification Act, which brought electrical service to rural areas of America. He also sponsored the Tennessee Valley Authority Act to improve the lives of people in the southern states during the depression. He proposed and helped pass the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, that set Jan. 20 as the date a newly elected president takes office.
Senator Norris also helped to craft the Norris-La Guardia Act, which was a great boon to working men and women throughout the nation. Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy had great respect for Norris. He was one of eight U.S. senators featured in Profiles in Courage, Kennedy’s 1956 prize-winning volume of biographies. The book focused on individuals displaying integrity, usefulness, courage and consistency – characteristics Kennedy called the four measures of greatness.
In his address to Nebraska’s new legislators, Norris said, “Your work will attract the attention, not only of the people of our great commonwealth, but of the entire country. Upon you, and your work, will be focused the eyes of all students of government all over the nation.
“Your constituents do not expect perfection. They know that it is human to err, but they do expect, and have the right to expect, absolute honesty, unlimited courage, and a reasonable degree of efficiency and wisdom. The people of Nebraska will not condemn you even if they do not agree with all of your official actions. We realize that honest men, patriotic men, and wise men do not always agree. In fact, disagreement on things which are not fundamental is evidence of courage and independence. We expect an economical and efficient administration and, above all, an honest administration free from any partisan, bias, political prejudice, or improper motives.
“You have an opportunity to render a service to your fellow citizens that no other legislature has ever had. I believe you will meet your responsibilities with courage and ability. From now on Nebraska has a right to expect a business administration. Your work will be watched to a greater extent than the work of any legislature in the past.
“That your work may be successful and that it may receive the approval of all honest-minded citizens is not only my personal wish, but I believe it is the hope and desire of a great majority of the loyal citizens of Nebraska.”
As Norris also once stated, “The voters selected us, in short, because they had confidence in our judgement and our ability to exercise that judgement and our ability to exercise that judgement from a position where we could determine what were their own best interests, as a part of the nation’s interests. This may mean that we must on occasion lead, inform, correct and sometimes even ignore the constituent opinion, if we are to exercise fully that judgement for which we were elected.”
In his time, Norris’ actions and words cautioned about the hindrance of good government from partisanship and special interests. So it is in our time, as well, and democracy suffers as a result. We should listen to our better angels and heal our fractured country.
Sen. John McCollister of Omaha represents District 20 in the Nebraska Legislature.