Local View: No trust in the trust

The Trust Board currently seems to be composed of individuals who want to ensure environmental groups are unable to take agricultural land out of production. Many projects submitted for funding from the trust use the dollars to obtain these easements. Not anymore, apparently. Some on the board said they were in the business of “conserving” not “preserving.”

All in all, the public hearing and board action June 11 resulted in a serious blow to future environmental initiatives that have been so vital to the state. Since 1992 when the Legislature created the trust; and the people — by a 62% majority — voted to create the Nebraska Lottery to fund the trust, more than $300 million has gone to more than 2,000 worthwhile environmental projects.

The Trust Board is composed of nine members appointed by the governor and five state agency heads. All Nebraskans should be concerned about the future direction of this important government entity. Let them hear from you: Environmentaltrust.nebraska.gov.

Randy Moody is a retired lawyer and lobbyist who helped create the Nebraska Environmental Trust as a lobbyist for a nonprofit conservation organization. He was campaign manager for Friends of Education and Environment, which provided primary support for the ballot issue creating the Nebraska Lottery.