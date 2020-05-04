Local View: No one protecting the workers

We are two among scores of descendants of Lawrence Murphy, an Irish immigrant who raised cattle in the 19th and 20th century near Vesta, Nebraska. He produced a steer named Challenger that was the grand champion at the 1903 International Live Stock Exposition in Chicago.
We understand the necessity of continuing to produce meat from domesticated animals to feed people at a time of unprecedented crisis.
Driven by circumstances and ambition, people who work producing that meat in slaughterhouses and packing plants endure conditions under the best of circumstances that most of us wouldn’t tolerate for a minute. These are not the best of circumstances.
Congress has given the president the power to order meatpacking companies to continue producing to prevent shortages during an emergency like this. For months, these companies and President Trump have been aware, or should have been, that the coronavirus could tax production systems, threaten the safety of those working in them and the communities they occupy.
The president’s vassal, the governor of Nebraska, too, clearly has been aware. He is more than willing to keep these abattoirs running to prevent the “civil unrest” he fears if the public is denied a supply for its insatiable demand.
But have Gov. Pete Ricketts and the president acted to protect the health and lives of the people who work under that pressure, and by extension, the vulnerable people in the communities where they live, now widely described as hot spots of disease? The numbers of infections, deaths and the testimony of those people, now gaining attention worldwide, say no.
The mayor of Grand Island has pleaded publicly for assistance from the U.S. secretary of agriculture as his community burns with this virus.
The two of them, Trump and Ricketts, are well known for their proud contempt toward government. In Nebraska, that contempt has shown up in Ricketts’ ideological unwillingness to resolve the continuing disasters in corrections and human services, and in his obstruction of expanding Medicaid, another issue that afflicts every Nebraska hospital, large or small, urban or rural, now struggling to avoid insolvency.
To force thousands of people to continue to slaughter and process animals for the public good, poorly protected from a plague, ineligible for public benefits when they justifiably fear infection and barred from recourse to the courts if their employers are negligent, is a desecration of the law.
The president and the governor stand exposed as pretenders to Christianity, if nothing else.
And the immortal words and honored figures of civilized society carved into the Nebraska Capitol are no more than a sad memorial to our state’s motto – Equality Before the Law -- if Nebraskans tolerate this.
Richard Piersol is former business editor of the Journal Star. Spencer Morrissey is a former state senator who represented the 1st District.
