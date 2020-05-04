Local View: No one protecting the workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are two among scores of descendants of Lawrence Murphy, an Irish immigrant who raised cattle in the 19th and 20th century near Vesta, Nebraska. He produced a steer named Challenger that was the grand champion at the 1903 International Live Stock Exposition in Chicago.

We understand the necessity of continuing to produce meat from domesticated animals to feed people at a time of unprecedented crisis.

Driven by circumstances and ambition, people who work producing that meat in slaughterhouses and packing plants endure conditions under the best of circumstances that most of us wouldn’t tolerate for a minute. These are not the best of circumstances.

Congress has given the president the power to order meatpacking companies to continue producing to prevent shortages during an emergency like this. For months, these companies and President Trump have been aware, or should have been, that the coronavirus could tax production systems, threaten the safety of those working in them and the communities they occupy.

The president’s vassal, the governor of Nebraska, too, clearly has been aware. He is more than willing to keep these abattoirs running to prevent the “civil unrest” he fears if the public is denied a supply for its insatiable demand.