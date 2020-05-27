Local View: No one is alone right now

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As we read each day of the toll the pandemic is taking on our health — the mounting numbers of deaths and cases — we might lose sight of the psychological trauma it is also inflicting.

Since May is Mental Health and Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month, consider the plight of those in most danger of falling through the safety net. With the loss of so many jobs, the increase in food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse and substance abuse in all forms increasing the psychological toll is inevitable as well.

While it may be easiest to concentrate on the physical aspects of COVID-19, there is no way to separate that from the psychological impact. The impact to our brain and thinking can have a compounding effect that may lead to trauma. The trauma experienced can have longer term implications if not adequately addressed. Such psychological trauma can lead us to feelings of anxiety, depression and even suicide.

You are not alone in these feelings, nor do you need to face this alone. One in five individuals has a mental or behavioral health concern. Your mental health and the mental health of those that you love is vitally important.