Local View: No easy money with gambling

And we have not spoken of the costs of expanded gambling. What about increased crime? It looks like a “yes.” Some studies show crime up in counties with casinos in a range of 6% to 30%.

What about bankruptcies? They “follow a "U-shaped" curve. What does that tell us? What do we know about problem or pathological gambling? We can describe it better than we can deal with it.

Of course, it is not cold hard facts and trends that bring people out of their comfortable homes and into controversy to oppose expanded state-sanctioned gambling sold as freely chosen fun, fun, fun. It is always some heart-rending human tragedy that has touched them, directly or indirectly.

In Gambling with the Good Life, we have Nebraskans whose multi-million-dollar business was wiped out by an embezzling gambling addict. We have people who have listened to a friend or relative tell their story of compulsive gambling when there was no obvious clue. We have people moved to tears at the gas station when they see people who seem to have only the slightest grip on their life, in line to buy lottery tickets week after week.

We offer this information to help balance the scales when we think about all that “easy money” we’re just passing up that could solve Nebraska’s problems. Please think hard and study. There is evidence that it is not as reliable as we wish, and it comes with a high cost in heartbreak and pain that all Nebraskans must pay.

Kandra Hahn is a Lincoln resident and a member of Gambling with the Good Life.

