Local View: No easy money with gambling
View Comments
Local View

Local View: No easy money with gambling

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Journal Star has spoken in favor of expanded gambling in Nebraska twice recently ("Wrong debate hanging over historical horses races in state," Dec. 11 and "Nebraska must seriously weigh new approach to sports betting," Jan. 30), both times regretting that Nebraska is leaving money “on the table” in Iowa. The newspaper referred to revenue that it believes the state could reap from allowing casinos now and online sports betting soon.

There are bills in the Legislature to allow these things right now. But, unfortunately, this newspaper says, certain “roadblocks” always appear to opening up gambling. I would like to think that Gambling with the Good Life, an organization I belong to, is one block on that road. We certainly try to be. Why? Because, on closer examination, we find no pot of gambling gold for Nebraska and certainly not at the end of a rainbow.

In 2016 the Rockefeller Institute of Government issued a comprehensive report entitled “State Revenues From Gambling: Short-Term Relief, Long-Term Disappointment”. The report examines every states’ lotteries, casinos, video gaming, horse racing and the hybrid now trying to slip into Nebraska, virtual video slots at horse tracks.

Focusing on casinos, as the Journal Star has, the report distinguishes between “early adopting states,” like Nevada, a casino monopoly from 1931 to 1976, arguably a financial success; and New Jersey, who got in on the act in 1976. But, by the ‘90s, when our neighbors South Dakota, Iowa and Colorado jumped in, along with about six other states, the revenue trend was starting downhill. The rest of the casino states came in this century.

By studying the data, the report details a pattern. New casinos draw gamblers from the new area — but only from that area. If Nebraska opens new casinos, do we expect tourists from Iowa and South Dakota? Not likely. It should be expected that the old casinos will lose the customers who come to the new casinos, and they will not be replaced. In keeping with a pattern that has been detected, business will ultimately decline at each casino. Revenue is likely to go down over time in each state.

The Journal Star editorial on sports betting included the thoughtful observation that “Nebraska needs recurring revenue to help provide meaningful property tax relief ...,” with "recurring" being the significant word.

The Rockefeller report concludes that overall gambling tax and fee revenues in the U.S. “have not kept pace with the growth in state and local government tax collections and overall economy.” That is, gambling income is not a strong and reliable recurring base for government programs.

And we have not spoken of the costs of expanded gambling. What about increased crime? It looks like a “yes.” Some studies show crime up in counties with casinos in a range of 6% to 30%.

What about bankruptcies? They “follow a "U-shaped" curve. What does that tell us? What do we know about problem or pathological gambling? We can describe it better than we can deal with it.

Of course, it is not cold hard facts and trends that bring people out of their comfortable homes and into controversy to oppose expanded state-sanctioned gambling sold as freely chosen fun, fun, fun. It is always some heart-rending human tragedy that has touched them, directly or indirectly.

In Gambling with the Good Life, we have Nebraskans whose multi-million-dollar business was wiped out by an embezzling gambling addict. We have people who have listened to a friend or relative tell their story of compulsive gambling when there was no obvious clue. We have people moved to tears at the gas station when they see people who seem to have only the slightest grip on their life, in line to buy lottery tickets week after week.

We offer this information to help balance the scales when we think about all that “easy money” we’re just passing up that could solve Nebraska’s problems. Please think hard and study. There is evidence that it is not as reliable as we wish, and it comes with a high cost in heartbreak and pain that all Nebraskans must pay.

Legislature logo 2020

Kandra Hahn is a Lincoln resident and a member of Gambling with the Good Life.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Illegal lemonade stands in your neighborhood? Your local government is on it!
Columnists

Commentary: Illegal lemonade stands in your neighborhood? Your local government is on it!

It's an amazing time to be an American. The average American is wealthier, safer, and more comfortable than at any other point in our history. Things aren't perfect, though. Our suburban street corners are plagued by child criminals running illegal businesses. But don't worry. Your friendly neighborhood bureaucrat is on it. Local officials are hard at work shutting down and imposing large ...

+8
Commentary: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and a dad teaching his daughters about beauty
Columnists

Commentary: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and a dad teaching his daughters about beauty

The Super Bowl's halftime show has left me reeling. To be clear, I am a white, heterosexual male who appreciates artistry and athleticism. Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were bold, dynamic and vivacious. I enjoyed the show. Ten years ago, I wouldn't have thought much about it. But, I'm also the dad of two girls. This part of my identity is smashing into the other identity that enjoyed the show. ...

Commentary: Trump survived impeachment, but his scandals carry on — at a cost
Columnists

Commentary: Trump survived impeachment, but his scandals carry on — at a cost

President Trump is still on his victory lap after Republican members of the U.S. Senate decided to overlook his egregious abuse of power and let him remain as president, but other scandals in the most scandalous of administrations continue on. Trump claimed a small victory in one of those, too, with an appellate court ruling Friday that individual members of Congress cannot sue him for ...

+10
Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump
Columnists

Commentary: Romney got it right on Trump

  • Updated

In defecting from the Republican pack to support the impeachment of Donald Trump, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney gave what will be remembered as one of the most important speeches in U.S. history. It is a speech that will forever affix itself to the tarnished legacy of this corrupt president. "The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival," Romney declared from the Senate ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News