Local View: No building our way out of prisons problem

Given present staffing problems, could we staff it? For years, Nebraska has resisted private prisons. Director Scott Frakes is proposing a public-private partnership. Expediency has a price.

Private, for-profit corporations have financial incentives to keep prison full and expanding. Though we are told Corrections will staff and run the prison, Frakes’ plan lets the camel of private prisons get its nose under the tent. What if Corrections could not staff it?

The first responses from Sen. Steve Lathrop called the proposal “an illusion of progress.” It might more accurately be called “an admission of failure.” Over the past five years, our prisons have become more overcrowded, more violent, the morale has worsened and programming and inmates' freedom of movement has lessened.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Director Frakes has rightly stated that the courts are sending too many to prison. He is correct that that is out of his control. He does admit that “there’s not universal agreement that new construction is needed.” He stated that $200 million is a high price, but to do nothing is not acceptable.

Not to say the department has done nothing, but it has failed to lower population, recruit adequate staffing, provide sufficient programming nor does it seem to have plans to comply with the 2020 mandate to reduce the population to 140%.