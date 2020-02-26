Local View: No building our way out of prisons problem

The Department of Corrections is ignoring the sage maxim: "You can’t build your way out" of the overcrowding problem.
The Journal Star editorial "No harm in talking about possibility of new prison," (Feb. 20) rightly favored a dialogue. A broad-based dialogue about prisons and prison reform is an excellent suggestion and could have positive results.
The stakeholders – corrections, the Legislature, courts, probation, parole, community representatives and perhaps several former inmates – could share their wisdom and insights regarding the future of corrections in Nebraska. The discussion should be broader than building a new prison.
The Council of State Governments did an in-depth analysis of the entire criminal justice system and produced a detailed report with recommendations. They presented it to a committee of stakeholders, including the governor.
However, to my knowledge, few of the recommendations were actually carried out. The CSG’s goal was to save Nebraska the expense of building a new prison. Perhaps it is time to dust off that report and convene the stakeholders to address the present crisis.
I agree with Sen. John Stinner that it would be a mistake to do nothing. Here is my contribution to the dialogue. Should we begin by proposing $200 million for a new prison? Not to mention the $30 million or more annually to run it?
Given present staffing problems, could we staff it? For years, Nebraska has resisted private prisons. Director Scott Frakes is proposing a public-private partnership. Expediency has a price.
Private, for-profit corporations have financial incentives to keep prison full and expanding. Though we are told Corrections will staff and run the prison, Frakes’ plan lets the camel of private prisons get its nose under the tent. What if Corrections could not staff it?
The first responses from Sen. Steve Lathrop called the proposal “an illusion of progress.” It might more accurately be called “an admission of failure.” Over the past five years, our prisons have become more overcrowded, more violent, the morale has worsened and programming and inmates' freedom of movement has lessened.
Director Frakes has rightly stated that the courts are sending too many to prison. He is correct that that is out of his control. He does admit that “there’s not universal agreement that new construction is needed.” He stated that $200 million is a high price, but to do nothing is not acceptable.
Not to say the department has done nothing, but it has failed to lower population, recruit adequate staffing, provide sufficient programming nor does it seem to have plans to comply with the 2020 mandate to reduce the population to 140%.
It has not adequately addressed low morale and violence or provided community-level health and mental health care. However, others share the responsibility for these shortcomings.
There is plenty of blame to go around. The Nebraska Legislature has also passed many bills that enhance sentences, increase penalties and broaden the net of offenses. Mandatory minimum sentences are but one example. Judges rightly claim that these laws handcuff them and lead to sending more people to prison.
What is needed are more diversion programs such as drug and alcohol treatment, mental health programs, violence prevention and parenting skills. The Legislature should allocate monies to expand these types of programs.
The Parole Board bears a large burden of responsibility for overcrowding. There are currently more than 1,000 inmates who are parole eligible, but the byzantine bureaucracy of rules, hoops and barriers are a bottleneck. Paroles flow at a snail’s pace. Many inmates can’t get required programming. Waiting lists are in the hundreds!
Some model prisoners are denied because one person objects to their release after 10 or 20 years. I do not intend to deny victims their rights, but there are limits. I know of more than one model inmate who was denied or whose parole was delayed because of one victim’s objection.
Last, but certainly not least, we, the community, need to assume our responsibility. The budget of Corrections, which exceeds $300 million annually, takes money away from our schools, requiring high property, sales and income taxes.
Do we want to add $200 million, plus additional millions in annual operating expenses for many years into the future? Will this make us feel any safer? Ninety percent of inmates get out of prison; the average stay is about 2.7 years.
Many non-violent offenders are presently being warehoused with little programming at the cost of more than $30,000 a year. They would be better served outside of incarceration with supervision, programming, housing, employment and social support.
There is a better way than building our way out!
John Krejci lives in Lincoln and is an emeritus professor of sociology and social work.