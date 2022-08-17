Local View: Newborn program will help children, parents get started on right foot

Bringing home a new baby is a time of joy, wonder, change and stress. Parents often feel the stressors of becoming a mom or dad, changes in household budget, dealing with the physical and mental health effects of giving birth, and being responsible for a new child.

Every family is vulnerable at the birth of a new child, and despite the notes of congratulations and casseroles from friends it can still be an extremely isolating time.

Postpartum depression and anxiety are still hard topics for new parents to talk about. Many parents feel that they are the only ones struggling when in reality over 30% of new mothers are impacted by a postpartum mood disorder.

The stigma around mental health has been a contributing factor to the underreporting of postpartum symptoms and preventing people from seeking treatment. Unfortunately, deaths by suicide are a leading cause of maternal mortality in the United States. Postpartum depression and anxiety are treatable but often go unreported, undiagnosed and not treated.

One of the great things about our society is that we can make changes to systems that protect children and families. Currently, the Lincoln City Council is reviewing a Universal Home Visitation program. The model that would be used is an evidenced-based model called “Family Connects.”

Parents in Lincoln and Lancaster County would be eligible to receive voluntary visits from a registered nurse within the first three weeks of birth. These visits typically include a head-to-toe assessment of the newborn, education on developmental milestones, guidance on infant feeding or sleeping, screening for postpartum symptoms, connection to community resources and support for other fourth trimester needs.

In this day, many new moms and dads do not have family in close proximity to help through the first few anxious weeks after the baby is born. Universal Home Visitation gives stressed, tired, anxious parents the opportunity, with one phone call, to connect with a nurse who can come to the home to answer questions. The program, and assistance from a nurse, can be an excellent support and help assure that parents and baby are off to a good start.

Universal Home Visitation has a record of proven success in other communities. These include a reduction in child abuse and neglect, reduction in emergency room visits for accidents, reduction in language delays of children, a reduction in possible postpartum depression or anxiety and an increase in community connection and support. Every dollar invested in home visitation yields a return between $1.80 and $5.70.

Investing in our children should always remain a priority. As a social worker and a therapist, I have seen directly how prevention programs help stop small issues from becoming bigger problems.

Over 40 communities use this model, providing a multitude of reasons for why children and families in Lincoln and Lancaster County need this opportunity.

I’m proud to support a program that protects children, supports new mothers and fathers and has a positive economic impact in our city. It’s good for our city. It’s good for parents. Our kids deserve it.