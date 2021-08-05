Local View: New standards could save lives

Extremely disappointing.
That’s the description I’ve been able to produce for the second draft of the Nebraska Department of Education’s Health Standards. The Department of Education had come very, very close to creating one of the best comprehensive and inclusive health education programs in the nation and ended up axing most of the changes that would have saved lives, due to public backlash.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Family Alliance have been holding town halls across the state with the title of “Save Our Children and Schools,” at which they promote hate, homophobia and transphobia, and call for the complete scrapping of the health standards. All in the name of saving our kids.
The reality of the situation is simple: The first draft included language that would have informed students on the existence of non-standard family structures, on gender identity and on sexual orientation.
These are not fiction; indeed, they are facts, with years and years of research behind them, and most of the health community as well, with groups such as the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association declaring the facts as medically accurate.
Time and time again, as states adopt standards that include, rather than exclude, members of the LGBTQ+ community, suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth and those that live in a nonstandard family environment fall drastically. Lives are saved, and youth that typically face harassment and ostracization from social circles are welcomed.
In Lincoln, the effects of deficient health education became quite clear when the Lincoln Children’s Museum had to cancel a private event with OutNebraska where drag queens would have read to kids. A radical part of the Lincoln community flooded the museum with threats, simply because drag queens were going to read stories to children.
Transphobia and the overwhelming lack of respect for the LGBTQ+ community put the lives of children in danger.
Nebraska has no option besides doing better, and the best way to start that journey is by making sure that our children are being taught what is right: Respecting others, no matter what they may identify as, whom they like or whom they are.
I will be speaking with my representative on the State Board of Education, and I urge you to do so as well. Let them know that Nebraska will no longer stand for the status quo, and that we will make sure that our kids are taught what is right in schools. Urge them to add language that includes LGBTQ+ youth, rather than excludes them
The full draft of the health standards, as well as contact information for the Board and its members, are available at education.ne.gov.
Kendall Bartling of Grand Island is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served as the student representative on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education for the 2020-2021 school year.