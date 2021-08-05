Local View: New standards could save lives

In Lincoln, the effects of deficient health education became quite clear when the Lincoln Children’s Museum had to cancel a private event with OutNebraska where drag queens would have read to kids. A radical part of the Lincoln community flooded the museum with threats, simply because drag queens were going to read stories to children.

Transphobia and the overwhelming lack of respect for the LGBTQ+ community put the lives of children in danger.

Nebraska has no option besides doing better, and the best way to start that journey is by making sure that our children are being taught what is right: Respecting others, no matter what they may identify as, whom they like or whom they are.

I will be speaking with my representative on the State Board of Education, and I urge you to do so as well. Let them know that Nebraska will no longer stand for the status quo, and that we will make sure that our kids are taught what is right in schools. Urge them to add language that includes LGBTQ+ youth, rather than excludes them

The full draft of the health standards, as well as contact information for the Board and its members, are available at education.ne.gov.

Kendall Bartling of Grand Island is a freshman at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He served as the student representative on the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education for the 2020-2021 school year.

