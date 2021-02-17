Local View: Nebraska's energy future

Nebraska is not competitive for large-scale development of industry in part because almost all of its energy needs are imported from places with fossil fuel resources.
This is an economic shortcoming because industries cannot take advantage of the infrastructure of existing interstate highways and railroads to move products shorter distances to market from Nebraska, which is in the center of the United States. Nebraska has major solar-energy potential to develop and is well positioned for switching to a hydrogen gas (H-gas) energy infrastructure.
When discussing solar energy (wind and solar cells) one always hears, what happens when the wind stops or the sun doesn’t shine? The answer is using solar energy to generate H-gas.
H-gas can replace most, if not all, of the current uses of fossil fuels. H-gas has a huge advantage because it is clean burning, with water the main product.
It's just what we need in a time of global warming. Plus, because of its low density, it does not accumulate like natural gas, so there is less explosive risk when compared to natural gas.
In 1973, I saw the first airplane (a B-57 bomber) to fly on H-gas. Entrepreneurs are now designing passenger planes that will be powered by H-gas. Vehicles that are now routinely powered by natural gas and propane can be powered by H-gas. H-gas can be used to heat homes and provide electricity using fuel cells. Storage and transport after generation of H-gas is not an issue.
There are 1,600 miles of H-gas pipelines in the U.S. but there is a bright spot. European studies have determined that, in most cases, H-gas can be transported in existing natural gas pipelines. Existing natural gas pipelines represent a low-cost option for transporting H-gas. Much more information about these studies is available online.
There would be needed changes: pumps to compress H-gas for transport in pipelines, plants built to generate H-gas using solar power, conversion of devices currently using propane and natural gas, and building fuel cells to convert H-gas to electricity for homes.
Fuel cells are already used in many applications. We know how to do the above, the technology is in place. There are proposals to convert natural gas to H-gas. The main issue is what to do with the residue carbon. Still, H-gas has advantages overall because of available solar energy.
Wind and solar cells generating electricity are already competitive with fossil fuels and in many situations cheaper. In California, communities with solar cells on roofs have a net export of electricity.
Farmers can gain regular income from wind turbines and even more income for solar cell collectors on poorer soils. For existing communities, replacing natural gas with H-gas in their pipelines would enable them to tap into the power of solar energy for heating, cooling and electricity.
Geographically, Nebraska is well positioned for switching to an H-gas energy economy because solar energy is plentiful and competitive, and energy transport facilities are already in place. The future is in Nebraska.
Darryll Pederson is an emeritus professor of hydrogeology in the Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.