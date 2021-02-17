Local View: Nebraska's energy future

Nebraska is not competitive for large-scale development of industry in part because almost all of its energy needs are imported from places with fossil fuel resources.

This is an economic shortcoming because industries cannot take advantage of the infrastructure of existing interstate highways and railroads to move products shorter distances to market from Nebraska, which is in the center of the United States. Nebraska has major solar-energy potential to develop and is well positioned for switching to a hydrogen gas (H-gas) energy infrastructure.

When discussing solar energy (wind and solar cells) one always hears, what happens when the wind stops or the sun doesn’t shine? The answer is using solar energy to generate H-gas.

H-gas can replace most, if not all, of the current uses of fossil fuels. H-gas has a huge advantage because it is clean burning, with water the main product.

It's just what we need in a time of global warming. Plus, because of its low density, it does not accumulate like natural gas, so there is less explosive risk when compared to natural gas.