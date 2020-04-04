Local View: Nebraskans look out for one another

Our senior citizens are not expendable. I can’t believe I have to say this, but that is the political reality we find ourselves in.
I was raised by a single mother. When my father passed away, she was left to raise two boys by herself. She worked two jobs to make sure that we never lost our home and always had food on the table and clothes on our backs, all at a great cost to her.
Despite being on her feet all day long, putting in long hours at a local retail store and a drug store, she still found time to be involved in our lives with the same energy and enthusiasm as any other parent. As she has aged and faces chronic health problems, her biggest concern is not wanting to be a burden on her family. My mother gave a lot for her family, and she is the single most important person in my life. She instilled in me the values of hard work, courage and loyalty.
It is because of the values she instilled in me that I was horrified when leaders across the nation began to imply that grandparents should be willing to die to save the economy, saying that “we will have to make difficult trade-offs.”
Our senior citizens are not collateral damage simply so we can see our retirement accounts go up. My mother, now a grandmother, would immediately give her life if it meant creating a better world for her grandchild. It is my responsibility as a grown adult and an elected official to not ask her, or anyone else, to make that sacrifice. We must instead make difficult choices, always placing the highest value on human life.
My mother already made “difficult trade-offs” when she was the sole provider for her family. She didn’t asking for anything in return. It is our responsibility to work through hard times and to be brave when our future is uncertain, not ask our senior citizens, to whom we owe so much, to take that burden.
Now is the time for our generation to step up and attempt to pay back the debt we owe to those who cared for us.
Help alleviate and combat isolation by doing daily check-ins on your older neighbors with letters, phone calls or technology like FaceTime. Provide grocery and pharmacy runs so our older loved ones can reduce the number of trips to stores. Share your supply of paper products and hygiene items with seniors so they do not have the risk of running low.
Let us not disappoint the generation that raised us by forgetting our values, but instead let us rise to meet this challenge together. Nebraskans take care of each other. We have proven this time after time with floods, tornadoes and fires. This time will be no different. We are not leaving any person behind.
James Michael Bowers is member of the Lincoln City Council representing District 1 in northeast Lincoln.
