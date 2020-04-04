Local View: Nebraskans look out for one another

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Our senior citizens are not expendable. I can’t believe I have to say this, but that is the political reality we find ourselves in.

I was raised by a single mother. When my father passed away, she was left to raise two boys by herself. She worked two jobs to make sure that we never lost our home and always had food on the table and clothes on our backs, all at a great cost to her.

Despite being on her feet all day long, putting in long hours at a local retail store and a drug store, she still found time to be involved in our lives with the same energy and enthusiasm as any other parent. As she has aged and faces chronic health problems, her biggest concern is not wanting to be a burden on her family. My mother gave a lot for her family, and she is the single most important person in my life. She instilled in me the values of hard work, courage and loyalty.

It is because of the values she instilled in me that I was horrified when leaders across the nation began to imply that grandparents should be willing to die to save the economy, saying that “we will have to make difficult trade-offs.”