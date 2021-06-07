Local View: Nebraska’s war on working families

With strong projected revenue in this latest budget biennium, it is clear -- it is not about the money, and it never has been. Opposition is firmly rooted in the governor’s political agenda and targeting Nebraska’s most vulnerable, hardworking communities and the legislators fighting for them.

From killing protections for meatpacking workers and preventing paid sick and safe leave, to vetoing federally funded expansions of food (LB108) and energy (LB306) assistance, the governor’s actions suggest one’s wealth dictates one’s worth. He has done everything in his power to ensure not a single bill crosses his desk to suggest otherwise.

What has passed with the governor’s blessing? Another $100 million in corporate tax cuts on top of $400 million in corporate tax incentives passed in August 2020 with LB1107. Nearly $1.5 billion in budget appropriations to property tax relief and a few million more in special interest tax exemptions.

These have been forced through the legislative process by the governor and supporters, with no regard for the strong separation of powers existing in our state constitution to maintain nonpartisanship in the Legislature, unique in its effectiveness to uphold the will of Nebraska voters.

This session has proved, once again, big corporations and wealthy landowners are revered and rewarded by Governor Ricketts. Meanwhile, hardworking Nebraskans and their children and families are left in the wake. One might rightfully wonder just who exactly is "the good life" for and how anyone else is supposed to get it.

Hadley Richters is CEO of the Holland Children’s Movement, which is based in Omaha.

