Local View: Nebraska needs red flag laws

Gov. Pete Ricketts explained during a June 10 townhall meeting in Grand Island that court processes exist where "if someone is adjudicated to have mental health issues, that person loses the right" to have firearms.

Sadly, the legal system did not follow this process which resulted in my son, Richard, dying by suicide on Nov. 28, 2020. That's why red flag laws matter.

In July 2020, law enforcement officers in Merrick County confiscated my son’s firearms. These officers took Richard to a mental health treatment facility in Kearney for evaluation. Less than a week later the facility discharged my son.

Richard suffered from bipolar depression, a persistent severe mental illness that has a 20% rate of suicide among those who are not receiving treatment. While the mental health system did its part to offer treatment services, Richard refused them.

Richard’s noncompliance prompted me to meet with the Merrick County sheriff to ask him to not return Richard's guns to him. He agreed Richard should not have access to his guns but would have to confer with the county attorney.

It was the determination of the county attorney that the sheriff legally had to return Richard's guns to him if he asked for them.

There was no mention of having a hearing prior to the return of Richard's firearms to determine if Richard remained a threat to himself or to others. However, the sheriff did tell me he could not return the guns without Richard providing proof of ownership. I had no recourse but to hold on to the hope my son's disorganized mental state would keep him from locating those documents.

Richard shattered that hope when I saw him retrieve his handgun from his pocket in front of my husband, our young granddaughters and me while we were eating dinner on that Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Over a year later one of the deputies who responded to Richard’s suicide told me he'd been struggling with guilt since the death of my son. He was the one who returned his guns to him. But he said he had no choice but to give them back. I assured him that he was not to blame for Richard's death.

I blame the death of my son on the lack of a red flag law in Nebraska. This law would have necessitated the legal system to respond to the concerns I voiced to the sheriff by convening a group of mental health and legal experts, including petitioning family members, to weigh in on whether the sheriff should return Richard’s guns.

I am not inferring that my son would still be alive today if the deputy had not returned Richard’s guns to him. I know it’s highly likely he would have found another means to kill himself. Yet he would not have had access to a gun that night. Nor would have I experienced the fear of Richard killing my husband, granddaughters and me before turning the gun on himself.

While local law enforcement officers responded appropriately when they confiscated my son’s firearms, Richard fell through the cracks in a system focused primarily on protecting his legal rights to have access to his firearms – not on his safety or the safety of others.

I learned of my son’s death when my husband told me, “It’s over.”

No, it is not over. It will never be over. I will forever grieve the death of our son – just as it will never be over for the family and friends of 138 other individuals who died by suicide involving a firearm in 2020 in Nebraska.

While 139 may not seem to be a considerable number of people, it fails to account for the “ripple effect” of suicide. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, research has shown that for every suicide death, 115 people are directly and secondarily affected, and the financial cost of suicide in the U.S. is estimated to be over $40 billion annually.”

Based on the research, the 139 gun-related suicides in Nebraska in 2020 profoundly impacted the lives of 15,985 people. These people include devastated parents, children, families, friends and communities.

The fate of enacting red flag laws is in the hands of state legislators. It is the responsibility of elected officials to utilize a variety of strategies, including red flag laws, to prevent mass shootings, suicides and deadly domestic violence to keep us safe.

Mary Steiner lives in Chapman.

