Local View: Nebraska needs opportunity scholarships

Expanding options in early childcare will help set more students up for success, but what about after the age of 5?

There is no doubt that Nebraska offers a great educational option in our public schools, but just like childcare or higher education, one size does not fit all. While some families have the good fortune of being zoned for the right public school or can afford the private education they want, many low-income families are not so lucky.

As principal of a parochial school, my colleagues and I did all we could to provide scholarship opportunities to families who need the help, but inevitably there are families who either can’t enroll in in our schools or can’t afford to return.

While 47 other states offer some form of school choice, sadly in Nebraska it appears educational opportunity is available only to those who can afford it. This is unjust. All parents have a fundamental right to choose the educational environment that is best for their kids. It is the responsibility of government to help protect that right.