Silence about our precious groundwater is no longer an option.
Anyone who knows of my past work with The Groundwater Foundation knows how much I value and respect this vital resource. You may also know I have never been political regarding this vital resource. I believe people make the best decisions for their communities of all kinds and sizes, and I trust them to do so.
Trust in local government has a long history in Nebraska. Nebraska’s unique Natural Resources District system is a good example. NRDs are governed by locally elected boards with local authority to protect the natural resources within their watershed. We should be proud of NRDs, first initiated in 1972, and continuing to demonstrate the efficacy of local, watershed-based policy that offers groundwater protection.
A proponent of local involvement, Groundwater Guardian was created by the Groundwater Foundation in 1994 to support and recognize the efforts of citizens engaged in groundwater protection activities. Groundwater Guardian is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and these stand-up citizens deserve our admiration and respect.
Citizen involvement is given depth and effectiveness by consistent and equitable environmental policy. During my tenure at the Groundwater Foundation, I was privileged to serve as an adviser regarding such important laws as the Clean Water Act of 1972 and Safe Drinking Water Act of 1974. These activities gave me a unique, bird's-eye view of the nation’s water protection infrastructure, and I fought hard for protection over remediation as the most viable strategy to protect groundwater.
Standing guard has been the Endangered Species Act, passed in 1973. This set of laws and regulations is so powerful that it has remained a huge target -- characterized as regulatory overreach since I first got involved in groundwater advocacy in the mid-1980s. On Monday, the Trump Administration announced plans to significantly weaken ESA's strong environmental guardrails.
It’s a day I saw coming, and it creates deep sorrow for me.
I believe that current plans will weaken, not reform, the ESA. In reality this action and others too numerous to mention have declared war on natural resources including the wildlife we treasure, the water we drink and the air our children and grandchildren breathe.
Groundwater is under attack from many directions. Federal water standards have not been reviewed as required. Bipartisan collaboration is no more. The regulated community, which has appropriately had a seat at the regulatory table, is now often the only one at the table.
Groundwater sustainability ranks well below power, personal gain and profit.
This is wrong. I am horrified that science and citizen interests have given way to industry lobbyists running the very agencies designed to protect and preserve natural resources. I will always ride hard on behalf of groundwater -- my passion for it remains unchanged.
It's a whole new world from the days when George H.W. Bush stood up for wetland protection and Richard Nixon supported the EPA. Groundwater needs our voices and votes at every level of government.
As local, state, and federal elections arise -- stand tall and vote on behalf of groundwater and all the natural resources that groundwater sustains, including the high flying symbol of the American we love.