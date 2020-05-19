Local View: Navigating what comes next

While politics and protests can seem compelling, they will not be the basis for good decisions. Instead, we must collect data on which to base our decisions and heed the advice of the scientists and public health professionals who are expert in the issues which are involved.

We realize that our way of living will be changed after this virus is controlled. As we look forward to a “new normal,” we may continue greater use of internet technology to connect with others, to have important religious and social connections and to increase connectedness even as we also gather in person.

Businesses may continue to place emphasis on carry-out and work-from-home policies with a reduction of office use and transportation. Business travel may be replaced with technology. We may be wise enough to begin preparing for the next pandemic and for the upcoming climate crisis as well. We do not want to be caught unprepared again.

Throughout the next steps, we must maintain our mental toughness. The pandemic may last many more months, changing our life patterns in ways that we will all deplore. Hopefully treatments and a vaccine will come.

We will move past this pandemic. But to get there, we will truly have to be Nebraska strong. We are all in this together.

Jim O’Hanlon is a retired dean at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Gregg Wright is the former director of the Nebraska Department of Health.