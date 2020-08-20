Local View: Navigating the unknown

• definition: ter·ra in·cog·ni·ta: unknown territory: an unexplored country or field of knowledge.
In the language of explorers and map-makers, Lincoln citizenry and decision leaders have new and unfathomed challenges. We are faced with charting new plans and ways through unprecedented new contexts. These are dark and troublesome times, never before experienced in such scope or magnitude by our forefathers.
The unanticipated coalescence of climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and unrest over social inequities present this community (and all other communities) with the need for intense and thorough exploration of the interdependent relationships of environmental, socio-cultural, technologies, economic, and public policies to continue our historical path of being a vital, healthy, safe and progressive community.
Lincoln has had the fortunate modern history of strong, visionary leadership of city government. And, these decision leaders have depended heavily upon public participatory Comprehensive Planning for their guidance and way finding.
As evidence of their, and our, collective success, Lincoln since 2014 has been blessed with more than 120 national media accolades for being a place among the top 10 or 20 communities with multiple indicators of high qualities of life.
We now have a new mayor who recognizes the need for climate action planning, resiliency planning, efficient economic planning and updating of the 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has initiated these new road maps to the future, and, coincidentally, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working on a plan for resiliency and sustainability. However, the traditional habit of planning and policy-making has been segmental orientation and focus, with relative independent relationships to a community-wide master plan.
These new plans for sustainability and resiliency must coalesce and identify new strategies for solving multiple needs with single holistic solutions.
For instance, local research demonstrates that the pandemic, disruptions of economic food chains, changing climate and new public desires present new opportunities to build a strong, vigorous regional food system.
Such expressions for public health and equity of access have been most significant in schools and in retired group living facilities. There also are emerging interests in new and mid-career millennium families for farming and jobs related to regenerative agricultural lifestyles.
Now, these times and these new contexts demand integration, interactions and evolution of a new Comprehensive Plan that encompasses all the sector and sub-territorial information and projections into an interdependent holistic living document.
Medieval explorers reportedly would label their terra incognita map for unexplored territories with “HERE BE DRAGONS,” to call attention to a fear of the unknown. But, with perseverance and navigation, they evolved one navigable map. We have all the tools to face the unknowns, but we must be engaged, collaborative and systems oriented.
We must all participate in this new way finding if we care about the continuing evolution of a positive future. We must take part and responsibility for making a new sustainability and resiliency Comprehensive Plan.
W. Cecil Steward is president/CEO of the Joslyn Institute for Sustainable Communities, and he writes on behalf of the Lincoln Coalition for Environmental Improvement.
