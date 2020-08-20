Local View: Navigating the unknown

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird has initiated these new road maps to the future, and, coincidentally, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is working on a plan for resiliency and sustainability. However, the traditional habit of planning and policy-making has been segmental orientation and focus, with relative independent relationships to a community-wide master plan.

These new plans for sustainability and resiliency must coalesce and identify new strategies for solving multiple needs with single holistic solutions.

For instance, local research demonstrates that the pandemic, disruptions of economic food chains, changing climate and new public desires present new opportunities to build a strong, vigorous regional food system.

Such expressions for public health and equity of access have been most significant in schools and in retired group living facilities. There also are emerging interests in new and mid-career millennium families for farming and jobs related to regenerative agricultural lifestyles.

Now, these times and these new contexts demand integration, interactions and evolution of a new Comprehensive Plan that encompasses all the sector and sub-territorial information and projections into an interdependent holistic living document.