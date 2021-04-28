Local View: Navigating the Russia risk

Last week, while I was poring over, line by line, tens of billions of dollars in proposed defense spending, Russian President Vladimir Putin, as if on cue, amassed and then suddenly un-amassed a massive contingent of Russian forces at the Ukraine border. These maneuvers had several intended audiences: to prove to the Russian people that he was still capable of big things, to signal to the new Biden Administration that he was not going away and to warn the European Union, Ukraine and NATO to not trifle with him.

As a Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, I have frontline responsibility to wisely spend your money to keep you safe. As founder of the Congressional Nuclear Security Working Group and representative of a Nebraska district that includes a key piece of American security infrastructure -- Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue -- I have a necessary special interest in Russia, our chief nuclear adversary.

The president of Russia’s actions in recent weeks might seem like standard operating procedure in the complicated history of U.S.-Russia relations. But I sensed something different this time that departed from predictable D.C. caricatures of Putin and Russia.