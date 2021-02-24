Local View: Move forward with rail

In a statewide poll conducted by the Bureau of Sociological Research of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska residents were asked five questions related to passenger rail service in Nebraska. The response to this annual poll was greater than in other previous years.
Twice as many Nebraska residents expressed a desire for more and better passenger rail service in Nebraska as those who opposed it. The support for better passenger rail was particularly strong among millennials. Nationwide polls of millennials have shown they want to locate in areas that have good public transportation since many of them do not own or drive cars and therefore use public transportation for their mobility.
A significant number of Nebraska residents do not drive because of advancing age, disabilities or inability to afford owning a car. For them, there are presently few other alternatives.
The recent bad weather shows the vulnerability of our highway system and Interstate 80 to a major weather event. In contrast, the rail mode is the “all-weather mode,” which can get through when highways are shut down and airplanes are grounded.
There is an important safety component regarding the matter of having more and better rail passenger service. In spite of fewer miles driven and fewer cars on the road in 2020, fatality, personal injury and property damage accident numbers for 2020 were higher than pre-pandemic 2019.
There is a substantial social cost to society as a result of these accidents. The office of Nebraska Highway Safety has quantified this cost at close to $1 billion in 2020.
A national survey conducted by the American Public Transit Association found people are 10 times less likely to become a fatality or suffer personal injury riding public transportation than driving your automobile.
By putting people on commuter trains between Lincoln and Omaha instead of commuting by car, traffic congestion on I-80 is lessened, and the accident rate will fall.
The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic will be with us for years. Many people are out of work with little hope of returning to their old jobs. By establishing commuter rail service from Lincoln to Omaha, people who cannot find jobs in Lincoln can work in Omaha, and Omaha residents can find work in Lincoln. Many of the jobless can no longer drive their cars for remote job searches.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has determined there are 60,000 trips per day between Lincoln and Omaha. Using a 10% capture rate of people switching from car to train would result in a daily train ridership of 6,000 passengers, enough to fill several trains each day.
Time spent riding on the train could be productive time rather than wasted time. Wi-Fi connections would enable commuters to use their computers to and from work. They cannot safely do this while driving a car.
For the first time last year, exhaust from gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles exceeded harmful emissions from coal-fired generating plants. Vehicles zipping up and down the road with an average of 1.2 occupants per vehicle create a lot of harmful exhaust, which could be mitigated by more people using the train.
Nebraskans pay the 13th-highest amount of tax money to the federal government of all the 50 states. Because we have no up-to-date state Rail Passenger Plan, none of this money comes back to Nebraska in the form of Federal Railroad Administration grants. Nebraska cannot apply for these grants without a current Rail Passenger Plan. Thus, Nebraska money goes to other states for their rail passenger projects.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has an opportunity for leaving a great legacy in the form of being the governor who got Nebraska rail passenger service improved, but he has done nothing so far to expand it. The Nebraska Department of Transportation may have a new name, but it still has a highways-only mentality.
It is time to move Nebraska into the 21st century with multimodal transportation. A good start would be the Legislature enacting Sen. Carol Blood’s LB12 to study commuter rail from Lincoln to Omaha and Sen. Eliot Bostar’s LB575 to have Nebraska rejoin the Midwest Interstate Rail Passenger Compact.
These two legislative actions would give Nebraska a collective voice in Washington, D.C., to fund rail passenger projects in Nebraska.
Richard Schmeling is president of Citizens for Improved Transit. He lives in Lincoln.