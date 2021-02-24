Local View: Move forward with rail

In a statewide poll conducted by the Bureau of Sociological Research of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska residents were asked five questions related to passenger rail service in Nebraska. The response to this annual poll was greater than in other previous years.

Twice as many Nebraska residents expressed a desire for more and better passenger rail service in Nebraska as those who opposed it. The support for better passenger rail was particularly strong among millennials. Nationwide polls of millennials have shown they want to locate in areas that have good public transportation since many of them do not own or drive cars and therefore use public transportation for their mobility.

A significant number of Nebraska residents do not drive because of advancing age, disabilities or inability to afford owning a car. For them, there are presently few other alternatives.

The recent bad weather shows the vulnerability of our highway system and Interstate 80 to a major weather event. In contrast, the rail mode is the “all-weather mode,” which can get through when highways are shut down and airplanes are grounded.