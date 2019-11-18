This month, a man convicted in 2011 of kidnapping, robbery, theft and use of a deadly weapon was released on early parole. He immediately absconded, is now on the run and considered a threat to public safety.
The prisoner was clearly not ready for parole but was released early anyway due to the overwhelming demands on the Department of Corrections to alleviate the ongoing prison-overcrowding crisis in Nebraska.
This incident and others like it confirm that early release and other sentencing reform proposals, while presumably well intended, are not a sustainable solution to overcrowding and will continue to jeopardize public safety.
Corrections data from six surrounding states reinforces our view that Nebraska has a capacity problem, not an over-incarceration problem. The data reveals that Nebraska has the second-lowest per capita incarceration rate in the region but has significantly fewer beds than every other state.
In fact, Nebraska needs an additional 700 beds to match the per capita rate of Iowa, and an additional 3,100 beds to match the average per capita rate in the region.
Past and current corrections administrations have understood these urgent infrastructure needs for years. In 2006, the Nebraska Department of Corrections engaged the services of an independent prison expert who recommended that NDOC should build 1,300 beds to take care of natural population growth and further projected a need of more that 4,500 beds to address future overcrowding concerns.
According to recent testimony from Corrections Director Scott Frakes, there have been no facility improvements in the 13 years since that report was commissioned. Director Frakes has also testified that NDOC is currently operating at more than 160% capacity and can only absorb another 150 inmates.
More prison beds are long overdue. Nebraska has failed to build more bed space at the same rate of our neighbors in the region, resulting not only in the current overcapacity issues, but also directly contributing to the NDOC inability to recruit and retain corrections workers or properly rehabilitate prisoners.
As the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police noted recently, turnover in corrections staffing continues at an alarming rate. Current projections show 345 positions were recently filled, but another 398 positions were vacated with officers leaving the job.
An Inspector General survey found that more than half of corrections officers would not recommend the job to others due largely to uncompetitive wages and the impossible working conditions in prisons operating at twice the designed capacity.
Because of these ongoing concerns, Director Frakes declared a staffing emergency in October, requiring a lockdown of the State Penitentiary. A lockdown means more restrictions and more confinement for prisoners and limits to the programming and services needed for proper rehabilitation.
Last week, it came to light that a convicted murderer who was granted early release in January stopped corresponding with parole officials and has been designated an absconded parolee. With sentencing reform advocates pushing harder for early release programs as a response to overcrowding, often despite the obvious lack of staffing, space and resources for rehabilitation, these incidents will continue to occur.
Ultimately, members of the law enforcement community in Nebraska are committed to keeping habitual, violent offenders are off the streets. Unless we seriously and urgently consider more prison beds and infrastructure to house and properly rehabilitate the inmate population, this crisis and its threat to public safety will continue to spiral out of control.