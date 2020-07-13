Local View: More officers aren't answer

Over the course of six months, the task force found that the research does show safe storage policy, combined with education and partnerships, lower the number of times children in the studied communities are able to access a firearm.

The City Council, now with many newly elected members and a new mayor, enacted an ordinance that mandates reporting stolen firearms and revoked a law limiting how long a gun can be stored in vehicles, though they now must be out of sight if left in a car.

So now in Lincoln, cars can be a permanent gun storage solution for anything from handguns to assault weapons. While many in city government, including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, said they planned to have robust education campaigns encouraging gun storage, we haven’t seen it, the task force was dismantled and it appears the city has no plans for additional study or policy-making on gun violence.

We are now in 2020, and we’re hearing that the city believes, without any data, research or public oversight, that more police funding is the solution to any problems that firearms cause the city of Lincoln.