Local View: More officers aren't answer

The Lincoln Police Department recently requested federal funding to combat gun violence. Nebraskans Against Gun Violence found this surprising in light of the city’s decision over the last two years to both ignore research about policies that lower gun violence and enact policies that exacerbate harm to children of color and those with disabilities by adding police into the middle schools.
In 2018, a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, shook the nation. Students in Lincoln held walkouts, a massive city-wide march and panel discussions, begging leaders to address gun violence in schools. The city of Lincoln decided, despite opposition from NAACP, ACLU, Nebraskans For Peace, NAGV and others, to respond by expanding police into middle schools.
This was an expensive decision and one that has not been shown to increase school safety. In fact, according to discipline data from Lincoln Public Schools, even before the addition of police to the middle school environment, we already over-police and over-discipline children of color and children with disabilities.
In the fall of 2018, the community brought the issue of gun violence to City Council. Many people testified that those who bring guns into the community should be accountable for keeping those guns away from children.
The overwhelming majority of commenters were supportive of a safe storage ordinance. The City Council decided not to take any action, despite four months of the public requesting action at their meetings. By the end of 2018, then-Mayor Chris Beutler formed a task force to study the issue. The task force was chaired by a police officer and included two more police officers and an out-of-state lobbyist from the National Rifle Association.
Over the course of six months, the task force found that the research does show safe storage policy, combined with education and partnerships, lower the number of times children in the studied communities are able to access a firearm.
The City Council, now with many newly elected members and a new mayor, enacted an ordinance that mandates reporting stolen firearms and revoked a law limiting how long a gun can be stored in vehicles, though they now must be out of sight if left in a car.
So now in Lincoln, cars can be a permanent gun storage solution for anything from handguns to assault weapons. While many in city government, including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, said they planned to have robust education campaigns encouraging gun storage, we haven’t seen it, the task force was dismantled and it appears the city has no plans for additional study or policy-making on gun violence.
We are now in 2020, and we’re hearing that the city believes, without any data, research or public oversight, that more police funding is the solution to any problems that firearms cause the city of Lincoln.
This is exactly the poor decision making we saw in 2018 when police were added to solve problems in our schools. This comes at a time when the harm caused by police to marginalized communities is perhaps more obvious than it has ever been in our nation’s history.
This grant for more police to combat suicide comes as young people across the nation are demanding we restructure public services and stop assigning to police the responsibilities better suited to mental-health professionals.
We are in a state budget crisis -- LPS’s budget is being slashed, and many new voices have joined the coalition demanding sound, research-based policy to replace police in our schools with services that grow healthy adults, including social workers, counselors, art and music, school nurses and enough funding to ensure our teachers no longer have to personally fund classrooms.
Combating gun violence is a noble cause. If it’s something the city government takes seriously, a large body of research describes evidence-based policies that work. NAGV is unaware of any research demonstrating that having more officers on patrol lowers suicide risk in a population.
It is time for our city to do better for its residents and follow the data to ensure that Lincoln becomes a city where all people feel safe to live, work, go to school and retire.
Melody Vaccaro is the executive director at Nebraskans Against Gun violence and served on the Child Access to Firearms/Safe Storage Task Force.
