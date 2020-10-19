Local View: Message of hope from 1968

Four anchormen were detailed to the broadcast and each was responsible for researching, writing background material, assembling visuals and knowing not only details about the presidential race, but also honing in on key Senate, House and governors' races. Our audience came from all over the U.S.

It was arguably the first live TV election coverage broadcast from a war zone. We did it up right with colorful sets and a teletype circuit connection to the states. No satellite links were available to us then. We had no “magic boards” like NBC’s Steve Kornacki now wields.

AFVN staffers designed the sets, manned the cameras and the control room and ripped off the teletype paper from the clattering machines to distribute to my off-camera assistant who doled out the news to the anchors. I coordinated the whole operation with a mic system connected to the control room and the anchors.

Because of the time difference, our coverage started in the morning rather than the evening so we could broadcast all day when our audience was awake. And it was a long one. Not until early the next morning did we find out that Richard Nixon had emerged victorious.