Local View: Mental health resources are available

The second year of the pandemic is upon us, and we are understandably weary. The pandemic has impacted us not only physically but also mentally.

FAIR Health, in a study of the effects of the pandemic on U.S. pediatric mental health, reviewed 32 billion private healthcare claim records from January to November 2020, compared to the same months in 2019 for people 22 or younger. The mental health claims for March and April of 2020 were nearly double those of March and April of 2019 for individuals ages 13-18. This increase in mental health claims continued through November 2020.

There were marked increases in claims for intentional self-harm, anxiety, depression, overdoses and substance use disorder. It is safe to say that the impact in our community has been similar and the longer-term impact is still being written. We know that in disasters, there is a long-term impact on mental health after the disaster is over, and we don’t know yet when the pandemic will be over.

In May, we recognize Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month. This year, in the shadow of the pandemic, the focus of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week is more important than ever. Caring for your mental health is a vital part of living a healthy and fulfilling life.