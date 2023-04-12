In 1982, doctors at the University of Nebraska Medical Center saved my pregnant wife Lynn's life. Abortion was safe and legal in Nebraska. My wife was dying from a nonviable pregnancy and needed an abortion to save her life. It shouldn’t have been a question.

But it wasn't that easy. It took three days, numerous doctors' opinions and me, a lawyer, fighting layers of hospital bureaucracy to allow doctors to provide her the critical health care she needed to live — all because of a policy banning abortions based on the hospital's religious beliefs.

And it went further than that. Hospital staff, including nurses and doctors, refused to listen to Lynn. They would only respond when they heard me repeat what she said verbatim. They ridiculed her and pushed to have her removed from their care. She went against God’s will, and therefore wasn’t worth caring for in the eyes of staff.

Our story happened more than four decades ago. Although some hospitals have changed their policies in the past 40 years to make them more clear cut, the current near total abortion ban being considered by Nebraska lawmakers would take Nebraska right back to our experience or worse.

Every doctor’s license would be on the line, tearing them between their ethical obligations to provide lifesaving care and losing their license or facing other disciplinary actions. And hospital administrators across the state would have to grapple with denying critical care to dying women, all to fulfill a narrow ideological agenda that a majority of Nebraskans don’t support.

My wife would have died under this proposed ban. Exceptions for the life of the mother in reality are not clear cut, especially when your spouse is dying.

Lynn decided to terminate her second pregnancy after an ultrasound revealed the fetus would not develop into a baby because it had no lungs. Additionally, this rare genetic condition was causing Lynn to have high blood pressure and would eventually swiftly shut down her major organs.

At a time when emotions were running high, I risked losing my wife and young son's mother.

Abortion was well within the law and multiple doctors said an abortion was needed immediately. Lynn made the decision to end her pregnancy and save her life.

The hospital administration, however, stood firm in its opposition and wanted to transport Lynn to another hospital, even though this was the only place for miles that specialized in high-risk pregnancies and could provide the specialized care Lynn needed. Doctors said transporting her wasn’t an option. She wouldn't survive.

We argued and fought the administration. Still the administrators resisted. For three days, they fought to protect their religious beliefs and hospital policy, while I fought to save my wife's life.

I demanded, and we received, an expedited appeal. The appeal process itself took two days and multiple meetings. The obstetricians could not argue the case openly due to the hospital's policy as to do so would cost them their jobs.

It wasn't until I asked the administrator sitting in judgment of our request what he would do if his wife needed to end a pregnancy to save her life, he relented.

Lynn survived to continue parenting our first child and returned to the same high-risk obstetrician and nurse for her third pregnancy.

Had I not been Lynn's ardent advocate, she would not have been able to break through layers of bureaucracy to save her own life. Today, I continue to wonder what a woman alone at the hospital would do without a strong legal advocate.

Women making their own decisions have been discounted and disregarded for a long time. When their partners are with them, supporting their decisions, the system listens — from nurse, to administrator, to politician and everyone in between.

Male voices carry unwarranted additional weight in the current local culture. Protect her. Insist they respect and listen to her. The lives of our wives, mothers, sisters and daughters are at stake — not only for this generation but generations to come.

Abortion health care is personal and necessary. It shouldn't require a man or a lawyer to successfully effectuate a woman's decision to have an abortion. But if it is only a man's voice the legislators will hear, now is the time for men to speak up and say "no" to this proposed near-total abortion.