Local View: Memories of lives well lived

And here I was, a lifetime later, going through their school pictures and report cards, their college books and papers, and scrapbooks of faded Valentines and newspaper sports clippings. I uncovered pictures of aunts, uncles and cousins, some of whom I know only from my parents’ stories and from helping to decorate their graves.

I still have hundreds of slides to go through. My dad loved his cameras and slides. (Does anyone still print up slides?) He would gather us in the living room to have a “picture” night with our noisy, hot slide projector and set-up screen as my brothers and I begged him to show us the ones from our vacations in Rocky Mountain National Park.

I think my parents saved every single card we ever made or mailed to them. They kept my dance costumes and dolls, my pep club uniform from high school and my wedding gown. They kept the gifts we made for them – even a really ugly small clay jack-o-lantern I made in elementary school art class, a tile trivet from summer camp and a painted rock. I found my first 4-H speech, “About Eggs,” that I gave as maybe a third grader. My dad was so proud.

I found the topper to their wedding cake, the most precious treasure of all. I now keep it safe under a glass dome in my home, next to their wedding candlesticks, which my son and his bride used this year. Yes, I cried.