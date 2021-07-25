Local View: Memories of lives well lived

She spent all day and every night with him in the hospital that summer of 1991, only going home to shower and change after I arrived to be with him in the mornings.
And she stayed with him at every dialysis treatment for 3½ years until he got his transplant. That gave them another six years together and allowed my parents to celebrate 55 years of marriage. But then my mother spent 19 years alone in the home they built together, before moving to assisted living.
I was able to spend those early COVID days in March and April of 2020, when the Senate was closed and members quarantined, working from my childhood home. In the evenings, I slowly began the process of going through the home they had shared for so many decades.
My parents saved everything, and their home contained a lifetime of memories. Mom kept every letter Dad wrote to her during World War II. Each began with “Hello Darling,” and ended with “Yours always, Jerry.”
My parents met as my mom and her girlfriends, still in high school, walked across the University of Nebraska campus to her home on Claremont Street in North Bottoms. They stopped to visit with some college boys, one of whom was my dad, who had started college at age 16. As they left, one young man called out and asked for her phone number. “21813!” she yelled back. My dad – “the quiet one,” as she says – called her the next day.
And here I was, a lifetime later, going through their school pictures and report cards, their college books and papers, and scrapbooks of faded Valentines and newspaper sports clippings. I uncovered pictures of aunts, uncles and cousins, some of whom I know only from my parents’ stories and from helping to decorate their graves.
I still have hundreds of slides to go through. My dad loved his cameras and slides. (Does anyone still print up slides?) He would gather us in the living room to have a “picture” night with our noisy, hot slide projector and set-up screen as my brothers and I begged him to show us the ones from our vacations in Rocky Mountain National Park.
I think my parents saved every single card we ever made or mailed to them. They kept my dance costumes and dolls, my pep club uniform from high school and my wedding gown. They kept the gifts we made for them – even a really ugly small clay jack-o-lantern I made in elementary school art class, a tile trivet from summer camp and a painted rock. I found my first 4-H speech, “About Eggs,” that I gave as maybe a third grader. My dad was so proud.
I found the topper to their wedding cake, the most precious treasure of all. I now keep it safe under a glass dome in my home, next to their wedding candlesticks, which my son and his bride used this year. Yes, I cried.
Mom taught for 34 years in Lincoln Public Schools. I found her classroom photos and countless notes from her students’ parents, thanking her for caring for their children, and from former students, too. She was a collector of children’s books, poetry, dishes, Hummels and so much more.
I found so much saved from Dad’s 44-year career at the Department of Roads I could write a department history. Maps, plans, budgets, the 1989 study series, every AASHTO meeting since the early 1950s, photos of construction projects in progress, and many of his speeches. I have his transit, plumb line and slide rule.
Many in my generation have experienced this process – the process of sorting, cleaning and getting one’s parents’ home ready for the sale. It can be depressing. It can be overwhelming. It can be almost too much to bear.
But for me, it was a gift and a privilege to see and feel my childhood again, and to better understand my parents by the treasures they kept. And while going through everything was hard at times, I am so glad they saved their treasures for me to discover.
Deb Fischer is the daughter of Jerry and Florence Strobel,and the senior U.S. senator for Nebraska.